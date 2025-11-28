Bengals WR Andrei Iosivas Adorably Shouted Out His Mom and Dad After Thanksgiving TD
NFL players can have a tough time around the holidays.
While most of the country is parked on their couches, stuffed with turkey and gravy and watching them play, six teams worth of NFL stars have to do the hard work of suiting up and taking the field. These athletes give up spending the holiday lazing around with their loved ones watching football, so that the rest of us can enjoy exactly that.
But the fact that he had to work a holiday shift didn’t keep Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas from making sure he could share a special moment with his family.
After finding the end zone to stretch Cincinnati’s lead to two scores, Iosivas quickly found the camera and shouted, “Happy Thanksgiving mom and dad!” before he was mobbed by his celebrating teammate.
The Bengals would go on to finish the win, taking down their AFC North rivals 32–14. While Cincinnati still needs to basically run the table to have a shot at making the postseason, they now have quarterback Joe Burrow back on the field—something all Bengals fans were surely thankful for on Thursday night.