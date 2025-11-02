SI

Bengals' Zac Taylor Had Brutally Honest Line About How Collapse to Bears Felt

Andy Nesbitt

Zac Taylor said he felt sick after Sunday's stunning loss to the Bears.
Zac Taylor said he felt sick after Sunday's stunning loss to the Bears. / Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Bengals were once again in the most thrilling game of the week on Sunday, and once again they found themselves on the wrong end of the result, as they lost at home to the Bears, 47-42, after one of the wildest endings you'll ever see in a NFL game.

The Bengals scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter to take a 42-41 lead over the Bears. Their second score came shortly after they recovered an onside kick, and it had the crowd at Paycor Stadium in hysterics.

Then just moments later, all of those fans must have felt ill as they watched Caleb Williams throw a game-winning 58-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Colston Loveland with just 17 seconds left in the game.

Here's that play, which was a masterclass of missed tackles by the Bengals:

Joe Flacco then took the field and tried to pull off some magic, but his interception with four seconds left ended the game.

Moments later Bengals head coach Zac Taylor summed up how that loss made him feel:

"It's sick to lose like that," Taylor said. "Sick."

Here's more from Taylor:

"I can't believe it. I can't believe it. It was right there. It was right there and then we couldn’t find a way to get it done. We just gotta make one play. Just one play.”

The Bengals, who lost to the Jets in a 39-38 thriller at home last week. are now 3-6 on the season. Next up is a trip to Pittsburgh in Week 10 to face the Steelers.

