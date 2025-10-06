Bengals’ Zac Taylor Leaves Door Open for QB Change Amid Jake Browning Fiasco
A change under center could be on the horizon for the 2-3 Bengals, who have dropped their last three games in which quarterback Jake Browning has gotten the start.
Browning filled it for an injured Joe Burrow in Week 2's win over the Jaguars, but he has since led Cincinnati to three consecutive losses against the Vikings, Broncos and Lions. The third-year signal-caller is coming off a particularly poor showing in Sunday's blowout defeat to Detroit, in which he threw three picks. Though Browning did his best to redeem himself with three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, his ugly interceptions left NFL broadcasters and fans scratching their heads about Browning's future and whether or not he deserves a starting job in the league.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor, too, may be questioning his team's quarterback situation after Sunday's loss. Taylor told reporters in Monday's press conference that he and his staff are "evaluating" their options at the position ahead of Week 6's game against the Packers.
"We'll see where it goes," Taylor said. "Like all personnel decisions, we've got to evaluate it. Jake's been very accountable for how the game went for him. I've got to be accountable for how the game went for me, as well. So we'll continue to progress here through the days."
Browning has thrown for 757 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions across four games this season, and is getting burned especially badly on his reckless deep balls to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins (Chase unbelievably recorded three tackles against the Lions on account of Browning's picks). Two years ago, Browning showed more consistency under center, helping the Bengals go 4-3 after Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury in the '23 campaign, but he's visibly struggling this year and may be running out of chances to prove himself.
Behind Browning, the Bengals have Brett Rypien as their backup quarterback, and Mike White and Sean Clifford on the practice squad. None of those options have shown much reliable starting potential in recent years.