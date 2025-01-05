SI

Bengals' Zac Taylor Sends Blunt Message to Rest of NFL Amid Playoff Race

The Bengals are still hoping to clinch the No. 7 playoff seed.

Madison Williams

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor reacts to a call.
Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor reacts to a call. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Bengals held onto their chances of capturing a playoff spot with their 19–17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

In order to claim the No. 7 spot, the Denver Broncos and the Miami Dolphins need to lose on Sunday. If the Bengals do make the postseason, coach Zac Taylor offered ablunt message to their potential opponents.

"They're capable of everything," Taylor said. "They don't want us in this tournament, I promise you."

Regardless if Cincinnati makes the playoffs or not, the Bengals did end the season on a five-game winning streak to post a 9–8 record. Quarterback Joe Burrow will finish the regular season on top of the NFL leaderboard for the most passing yards at 4,918. Receiver Ja'Marr Chase leads the league with 1,708 receiving yards, 17 touchdowns and 127 receptions. He'll likely win the triple crown for thpse three stats. Additionally, defensive end Trey Hendrickson leads the NFL with 17.5 sacks.

The Bengals definitely have the star players on their roster, it's just been such an up and down year for the team.

If Cincinnati clinches the No. 7 seed, they would face the No. 2 Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round next weekend.

