All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Season Opener Against Steelers

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium.

They're hoping to win their fourth-straight game over their division rival.

Cincinnati is favored in the matchup, but will they deliver in front of what's expected to be a record-setting crowd?

Here are our staff picks for Sunday's game:

Elise Jesse, All Bengals Insider

A win on Sunday hinges on Cincinnati's ability to run the football down the throats of a defense which was dead last in stopping anybody's ground game last year.

"That’s where it all starts in the run game,'' Joe Burrow said on Wednesday. "Every offense wants to establish the run so you can open up the play-action and get teams out of the two-high looks so that’s why the offense starts with him."

Burrow's new body guards will be in charge of leaning on Pittsburgh's defensive line, wearing them down and creating gaps for Joe Mixon. It'll be much easier said than done, especially for right tackle La'el Collins. He'll face off against reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, who finished with 22.5 sacks last season.

I want to see a strong run game, a clean pocket for Burrow, and the defensive line make Mitch Trubisky's short leash even shorter. Cincinnati opens the season with a 7-point win

Prediction: Bengals 28, Steelers 21

For more on the Bengals, including exclusive interviews, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Russ Heltman, All Bengals Contributor

The Bengals welcome in Pittsburgh to open the 2022 regular season with history on the Steelers side. Since 2000, the reigning runners-up have gone a head-scratching 4-18 against the spread (18.2%) with 14 outright losses in 22 tries.

Diving deeper into those numbers, five teams were favored by at least 6.5 points in this stretch; all five of them lost against the spread, and two lost the game overall.

I don't think the Steelers have enough offensively—especially with Trubisky at quarterback, but the defense will make things nasty enough in the opening 30 minutes to keep it close and cover the 6.5-point spread.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Steelers 21

Nicole Zembrodt, All Bengals Contributor

The Bengals got better this offseason, but continue to be counted out after falling just one play short in Super Bowl LVI.

Their new offensive line will be tested out of the gate by the Steelers front-seven led by Watt and Cam Heyward. Pittsburgh added Larry Ogunjobi and Myles Jack to the mix this offseason too. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds are as good of a safety combo as there is across the NFL, but questions loom in the secondary behind the duo. If the new additions win the battle in the trenches, both Joes (Burrow and Mixon) should have big days.

Like the Bengals, the Steelers focused on improving their offensive line play this offseason. They brought in center Mason Cole and right guard James Daniels. The new group is still working on their chemistry as they had an up and down preseason. The Bengals front-seven should feast against this line.

No Super Bowl hangover for the Bengals as they continue their recent dominance over their division rival to start the 2022 season.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Steelers 17

Blake Jewell, All Bengals Contributor

Facing all the Bengals weapons, especially in Cincinnati, is going to be difficult for any team this season, including the Steelers on Sunday. Pittsburgh does have a solid defense, but Cincinnati's weapons are too much to handle.

On the defensive side for Cincinnati, they are up against a Steelers team with a poor offensive line and a new quarterback. This matchup plays in the Bengals favor on both sides of the ball and they cruise to a two score victory over a division rival.

Prediction: Bengals 34, Steelers 20

Mike Santagata, All Bengals Film Analyst

The Bengals pounded the Steelers in both games last season. They physically dominated them on both sides of the ball and overall looked leagues better as a team.

The Steelers are more healthy on defense now than they were last season. Not to mention they also made plenty of improvements on paper.

I think this game could be annoying for Bengals fans looking to Griddy the entire day, but they get the job done.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Steelers 17

Lindsay Patterson, All Bengals Reporter

The Bengals are opening the season full healthy with a new and improve offensive line and a defense that is still underrated. They will face the Steelers with Tribusky at quarterback. Pittsburgh's defensive line will test the new pieces, but I think Cincinnati is ready for their first home game since the playoff win in January over the Raiders.

Plenty of people are overlooking Burrow and company this season. The Steelers will have to pick their poison to stop the Bengals' playmakers. I think Tee Higgins finds the end zone twice and the Bengals win in a more competitive game than the score indicates.

Prediction: Bengals 28, Steelers 17

Andrew Miller, All Bengals Video Editor

I expect the Bengals to win in Week 1. It wouldn't surprise me to witness a dominant performance from the defense, the offense, or both. However, I'm envisioning a scenario where the Bengals ease into the regular season with a conservative [yet confident] approach, led by their run game.

Even if the final score is within one possession for the Steelers, it will be the result of Pittsburgh's efforts in garbage time.



Prediction: Bengals 24, Steelers 17

James Rapien, All Bengals Publisher

The Bengals should win on Sunday. They have the better quarterback, better weapons and their offensive line should be able to keep Watt and Heyward from wrecking the game.

I expect a big-time effort from Lou Anarumo's defense. They force two turnovers, get steady pressure on Trubisky and the offense does enough to get the win.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Steelers 20

For more on Sunday's game, watch our exclusive interview with La'el Collins below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Film Review: Schematic Preview of Sunday's Matchup Against Steelers

Mike Hilton on Ja'Marr Chase: "You Can't Stop Him"

Bengals Unveil Uniform Combination for Sunday's Opener Against Steelers

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves, Add Three Players

Bengals Film Room: Dax Hill Impressed This Preseason

Four Thoughts on Bengals' Initial 53-man Roster

Zac Taylor Offers Up BIG Praise for Cordell Volson Following Preseason Finale

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Preseason Win Over Rams

Ja'Marr Chase Praises Joe Burrow After Bengals-Rams Joint Practice

Jessie Bates Will "Absolutely" Be Ready For Season Opener Against Steelers

Joe Burrow Discusses Jessie Bates' Return to Bengals' Defense

La'el Collins Praises Rookie Cordell Volson

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign

National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy

Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals

Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok