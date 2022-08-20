Skip to main content

La'el Collins Offers Up Big Praise For Cordell Volson: 'Definitely One of the Great Rookies I've Been Around'

Volson is hoping to win the starting left guard job.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' starting left guard job is still up for grabs, but rookie Cordell Volson has a chance to distance himself from the rest of the pack this week against the Giants. 

Volson played well in the preseason opener and has taken the majority of first-team reps in practice. Combine that with the fact that Jackson Carman won't play after testing positive for COVID-19 and it's easy to see why people are hoping Volson has a good showing on Sunday. 

The 24-year-old has the attention of the Bengals' most popular offensive lineman. La'el Collins praised Volson on Friday. 

"He's hungry, right type of guy. He's made up all the right stuff," Collins said. "He's physical, he's tough. He shows all the great qualities and loves to learn. Definitely one of the great rookies I've been around. I knew since day one, I mean he could be whatever he wants to be, it's all up to him. I mean, looking at him now, the hard work he's putting in, he's gotta keep working, keep grinding and we are looking to be the best five and be strong so I'm excited for him."

Collins is giving Volson as many pointers as he can. He spent time with him during and after practice on Monday. 

Collins clearly sees something in Volson and is hoping to get the most out of him. 

"He wants to learn and he's coachable so you tell him things, he knows how to take that and build off it, and you see the improvements," Collins said. "You've got a guy like that that comes to work every day and make improvements, you're going to have a great piece."

Watch Collins' entire locker room interview below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

La'el Collins Participates in Team Drills

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign

National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals

Joe Burrow Participates in 11-on-11s, OL Battle Continues

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy

Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals

Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Pushing Jackson Carman For Left Guard Job

Jackson Carman Dealing With Elbow Issue

Bengals Bites: Burrow's Back as Left Guard Battle Heats Up

Joe Burrow Returns to Practice Following Appendectomy

A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati

Trent Taylor and Kendric Pryor Flash in Crowded Receiver Room

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cardinals

Postgame Observations: OL Struggles, Bengals Fall to Cards in Preseason Opener

Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense

An In-Depth Look at the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

Tee Higgins Has Hilarious Reaction to La'el Collins Getting Cleared

Tee Higgins Impresses During 1-on-1s

Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Aug 12, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) walks off the field after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Bites: Joe Burrow Impresses, Eli Apple Receives Praise and Tee Higgins Flashes

By James Rapien
La'el Collins
News

La'el Collins Participates to Team Drills, Could Practice in 11-on-11s Next Week Against Rams

By James Rapien
Sep 8, 2018; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Nathan Gilliam (71) blocks against Towson Tigers defensive lineman Bryce Carter (53) in the first quarter at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals Sign Offensive Lineman, Waive Linebacker Carson Wells

By James Rapien
Joe Mixon, Quinton Spain, Browns
AllBengals Insiders+

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign Before Start of Regular Season

By James Rapien
Aug 12, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Kendric Pryor (19) catches a pass against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Breon Borders (21) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Mike Hilton Shines, Plus a Preview of Bengals' Preseason Matchup Against Giants

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) talks with teammates before stretch during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Aug 4 0589
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Bites: Mike Hilton Has Big Day, La'el Collins Returns And Other Notes

By James Rapien
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Jackson Carman (79) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jackson Carman Test Positive for COVID-19, Could Miss Bengals' Game Against Giants

By James Rapien
La'el Collins
News

La'el Collins Back at Bengals' Facilities After Missing Wednesday's Practice

By James Rapien