CINCINNATI — The Bengals' starting left guard job is still up for grabs, but rookie Cordell Volson has a chance to distance himself from the rest of the pack this week against the Giants.

Volson played well in the preseason opener and has taken the majority of first-team reps in practice. Combine that with the fact that Jackson Carman won't play after testing positive for COVID-19 and it's easy to see why people are hoping Volson has a good showing on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has the attention of the Bengals' most popular offensive lineman. La'el Collins praised Volson on Friday.

"He's hungry, right type of guy. He's made up all the right stuff," Collins said. "He's physical, he's tough. He shows all the great qualities and loves to learn. Definitely one of the great rookies I've been around. I knew since day one, I mean he could be whatever he wants to be, it's all up to him. I mean, looking at him now, the hard work he's putting in, he's gotta keep working, keep grinding and we are looking to be the best five and be strong so I'm excited for him."



Collins is giving Volson as many pointers as he can. He spent time with him during and after practice on Monday.

Collins clearly sees something in Volson and is hoping to get the most out of him.

"He wants to learn and he's coachable so you tell him things, he knows how to take that and build off it, and you see the improvements," Collins said. "You've got a guy like that that comes to work every day and make improvements, you're going to have a great piece."

Watch Collins' entire locker room interview below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

La'el Collins Participates in Team Drills

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign

National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals

Joe Burrow Participates in 11-on-11s, OL Battle Continues

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy

Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals

Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Pushing Jackson Carman For Left Guard Job

Jackson Carman Dealing With Elbow Issue

Bengals Bites: Burrow's Back as Left Guard Battle Heats Up

Joe Burrow Returns to Practice Following Appendectomy

A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati

Trent Taylor and Kendric Pryor Flash in Crowded Receiver Room

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cardinals

Postgame Observations: OL Struggles, Bengals Fall to Cards in Preseason Opener

Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense

An In-Depth Look at the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

Tee Higgins Has Hilarious Reaction to La'el Collins Getting Cleared

Tee Higgins Impresses During 1-on-1s



Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok