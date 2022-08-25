Skip to main content

Ja'Marr Chase Praises Joe Burrow: 'Like the MJ Effect, People Play Better When He's Out There'

Burrow and Chase are one of the best duos in the NFL.

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase had to practice without Joe Burrow for nearly three weeks after the star quarterback underwent an appendectomy on July 26. 

It's safe to say Chase is happy that Burrow is back on the field. 

The dynamic duo went up against the Rams defense on Wednesday. It was the first of two joint practices between the teams. 

Chase might've had the play of the day: A one-handed catch on the sideline with star cornerback Jalen Ramsey on his back. 

The play stood out, but what Chase said after practice should also grab headlines. 

"It was a perfect pass by Joe (Burrow)," he said. "He's like [the] 'MJ Effect,' people play better when he's out there."

Ramsey had good coverage on Chase, who ran an out route. The 22-year-old receiver was out-physical Ramsey and create just enough space to make a spectacular catch on the sidelines. 

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) completes a one-handed catch as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) defends during a joint practice, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Paycor Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Rams At Cincinnati Bengals Joint Practice Aug 24 0061

Chase also had what would've likely been a long touchdown when he ran a post route over the middle of the field. The play was blown dead after he made the catch, but there was a goof chance he would've been able to split the defenders and take it all the way to the end zone. 

For more on Wednesday's practice, go here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

