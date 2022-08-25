Ja'Marr Chase Praises Joe Burrow: 'Like the MJ Effect, People Play Better When He's Out There'

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase had to practice without Joe Burrow for nearly three weeks after the star quarterback underwent an appendectomy on July 26.

It's safe to say Chase is happy that Burrow is back on the field.

The dynamic duo went up against the Rams defense on Wednesday. It was the first of two joint practices between the teams.

Chase might've had the play of the day: A one-handed catch on the sideline with star cornerback Jalen Ramsey on his back.

The play stood out, but what Chase said after practice should also grab headlines.

"It was a perfect pass by Joe (Burrow)," he said. "He's like [the] 'MJ Effect,' people play better when he's out there."

Ramsey had good coverage on Chase, who ran an out route. The 22-year-old receiver was out-physical Ramsey and create just enough space to make a spectacular catch on the sidelines.

© Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chase also had what would've likely been a long touchdown when he ran a post route over the middle of the field. The play was blown dead after he made the catch, but there was a goof chance he would've been able to split the defenders and take it all the way to the end zone.

For more on Wednesday's practice, go here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Discusses Jessie Bates' Return to Bengals' Defense

La'el Collins Praises Rookie Cordell Volson

La'el Collins Participates in Team Drills

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign

National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals

Joe Burrow Participates in 11-on-11s, OL Battle Continues

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy

Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals

Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Pushing Jackson Carman For Left Guard Job

Jackson Carman Dealing With Elbow Issue

Bengals Bites: Burrow's Back as Left Guard Battle Heats Up

Joe Burrow Returns to Practice Following Appendectomy

A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati

Trent Taylor and Kendric Pryor Flash in Crowded Receiver Room

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cardinals

Postgame Observations: OL Struggles, Bengals Fall to Cards in Preseason Opener

Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense

An In-Depth Look at the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

Tee Higgins Has Hilarious Reaction to La'el Collins Getting Cleared

Tee Higgins Impresses During 1-on-1s

Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok