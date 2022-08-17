Bengals Film Review: Analyzing Jackson Carman, Cordell Volson and the Battle at Left Guard

As usual, Carman struggled with the pass protection elements of offensive line play. He showed no progress in what I think is the weakest area of his game: hand placement.

Carman ruins his greatest strength (power in his hands) as a player by continuously missing his hand placement and timing. When he ends up punching the outside or top of the defender's shoulder pads, he is not going to connect with any power. Just think of it in literal punching terms. If you punch someone in the sternum, then they're going to feel the full force. If your punch grazes their shoulder, then they're not going to feel it.

Furthermore, the wide hand placement leads to drive killing holding calls, like this one:

If the offensive lineman stays in control of the block and keeps their hands within the defender's frame, then they will almost never be called for a hold, especially along the interior of the offensive line.

Lastly, this hand placement gives up his chest to the defender.

As an offensive lineman, the chest is similar to a boxer's head. You need to protect it by keeping your hands tight. If an offensive lineman gives up their chest, they'll likely lose the rep. The defender can control him when they get the chest. At the very least, the offensive lineman has to find a way to get their hands off of him with either a Hamilton or snatch trap. Depending on whether or not the defender's hand/s are high or low.

He had other issues throughout the game, but to me the most prominent was the hand placement. However, he was not a lost cause in this game. There were some positives, even in pass protection.

On this play, Carman shows that he is able to remove the defender's hands when they are able to get into his breastplate. Plays like this are going to be a necessity for him if he wants to blossom into a starting level player. He not only got the hand off, but then finished with a snatch trap to put the defender on his face.

That may have been the most dramatic win he had in pass protection, but he had plenty of reps where he looked like a solid player. After charting all of his pass protection reps, it seems as if he does better with an angle set than he does with a jumpset.

When it comes to Carman's angle set, he typically does it at about a 20° angle, such as in the play above. This keeps him fairly aggressive like the jumpset, but gives him proper time and room to react to the defender. When he performed a 20° angle set, Carman only gave up 1 pressure and no holding penalties.

Compare that to when he jumpset the defender which led to three pressures and his holding penalty. This could be due to the lack of reaction time on a jumpset and also the dramatic nature of these sets. Typically if an offensive lineman wins a jumpset, they win it early, but if they lose, then they lose it early as well. Carman should attempt a few more angle sets in the next game rather than his standard jumpset. It could lead to better production while keeping the defense on their toes.

He also did some very nice things in the run game, such as this pull and kick as part of the Bengals counter concept:

You can see why the Bengals like Carman on this play. He shows good enough athleticism to get out wide and the power to dig out the 9 technique. The power is very impressive here because he once again missed with his hands. Yet he’s still able to drive the defender to open up a hole. He had some miscommunications with his fellow linemen, but that's what preseason is for. It would be a bit harsh to hold those against him too much.