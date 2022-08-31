Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves, Announce Three Additions
CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially announced the additions of Devin Asiasi, Max Scharping and Jay Tufele on Wednesday afternoon. They acquired all three players on waivers.
To make room for the trio, they released quarterback Brandon Allen and safety Michael Thomas. Both players are vested veterans and could return to the team in the near future.
They also waived running back Trayveon Williams.
Cincinnati signed 13 players to the practice squad. Check out the list below.
LS Cal Adomitis
QB Jake Browning
P Drue Chrisman
OT Devin Cochran
DT Domenique Davis
G Nate Gilliam
WR Trenton Irwin
DE Raymond Johnson III
LB Keandre Jones
WR Kwamie Lassiter II
TE Thaddeus Moss
LB Tegray Scales
DT Tyler Shelvin
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Final 53-Man Roster Projection
Zac Taylor Offers Up BIG Praise for Cordell Volson Following Preseason Finale
Winners and Losers From Bengals' Preseason Win Over Rams
Ja'Marr Chase Praises Joe Burrow After Bengals-Rams Joint Practice
Takeaways From Bengals-Rams Joint Practice
Jessie Bates Will "Absolutely" Be Ready For Season Opener Against Steelers
Joe Burrow Discusses Jessie Bates' Return to Bengals' Defense
Read More
La'el Collins Praises Rookie Cordell Volson
La'el Collins Participates in Team Drills
Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign
National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals
Joe Burrow Participates in 11-on-11s, OL Battle Continues
Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy
Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals
Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension
Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated
Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Pushing Jackson Carman For Left Guard Job
Jackson Carman Dealing With Elbow Issue
Bengals Bites: Burrow's Back as Left Guard Battle Heats Up
Joe Burrow Returns to Practice Following Appendectomy
A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati
Trent Taylor and Kendric Pryor Flash in Crowded Receiver Room
Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cardinals
Postgame Observations: OL Struggles, Bengals Fall to Cards in Preseason Opener
Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense
Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast