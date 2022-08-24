Jessie Bates Will 'Absolutely' Be Ready for Bengals' Opener Against Steelers
CINCINNATI — Jessie Bates is back.
The Bengals' safety left no doubt that he'll be ready for the Bengals' regular season opener against the Steelers.
"Absolutely," he said without hesitation. "It's been great. It's a blessing to be back."
Bates won't participate in practice this week, but he'll do some individual work and conditioning. The team will likely activate him from the exempt list next week so he can start practicing with the team.
A lot of thoughts went through Bates' mind this offseason, especially after the team took two safeties in the draft, but he never seriously considered sitting out.
"I think I love this game too much to sit out a whole year," Bates said.
The 25-year-old has the right mindset going into the biggest season of his career.
"I think I can go out there right now and play," Bates said. "I'm looking at this as an opportunity to prove why I'm one of the best safeties in the league."
Bates will make $12.91 million on the franchise tag this season. He's set to become a free agent next March.
For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Joe Burrow Discusses Jessie Bates' Return to Bengals' Defense
La'el Collins Praises Rookie Cordell Volson
La'el Collins Participates in Team Drills
Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign
National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals
Joe Burrow Participates in 11-on-11s, OL Battle Continues
Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy
Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals
Read More
Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension
Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated
Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Pushing Jackson Carman For Left Guard Job
Jackson Carman Dealing With Elbow Issue
Bengals Bites: Burrow's Back as Left Guard Battle Heats Up
Joe Burrow Returns to Practice Following Appendectomy
A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati
Trent Taylor and Kendric Pryor Flash in Crowded Receiver Room
Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cardinals
Postgame Observations: OL Struggles, Bengals Fall to Cards in Preseason Opener
Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense
An In-Depth Look at the Future of the Bengals' Safeties
Tee Higgins Has Hilarious Reaction to La'el Collins Getting Cleared
Tee Higgins Impresses During 1-on-1s
Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast