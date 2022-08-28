Zac Taylor Offers Up Big Praise For Cordell Volson Following Bengals' Preseason Finale

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie Cordell Volson appears to have won the starting left guard job.

No, head coach Zac Taylor wouldn't confirm it after Cincinnati's win over Los Angeles on Saturday night, but he did praise the 24-year-old.

"I see steady improvement," Taylor said on Saturday night. "He's consistent. We know what we're getting out of him. It's really important to him and again we've seen steady improvement from him over the course of training camp."

Volson was on the field for all 67 offensive snaps in the Bengals' second preseason game against the Giants. He also took every first-team rep in Cincinnati's joint practices with Los Angeles.

"He's hungry. He's always asking for meeting time, asking good questions to the vets. You can tell when you got a great mentality like that," Taylor said. "His presence, being around, is impressive to see from a young guy."

Volson might've been the 136th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he's played better than that and the Bengals are banking on him to fill a major void in their offensive line this season.

