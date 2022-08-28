Winners and Losers From Bengals' 16-7 Win Over Rams in Preseason Finale

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Rams 16-7 on Saturday night at Paycor Stadium. None of their starters played, but some backups and young players flashed their potential.

Here are our winners and losers from the preseason finale.

Brandon Allen

Allen completed 11-of-15 passes for 130 yards. He posted a 99.3 quarterback rating before leaving the game after four drives.

He connected with Kendric Pryor for a 37-yard gain and also found Stanley Morgan Jr. for a 32-yard play.

He's received some criticism from the fan base, but he played well on Saturday night.

Jake Browning

Both quarterbacks played well on Saturday night. Browning finished 19-of-24 for 173 yards and one touchdown. He connected with Kentucky alum Justin Rigg for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that clinched the win for Cincinnati.

Tegray Scales

The Colerain product finished with five tackles and a forced fumble. He was also one of the captains for the coin toss, which had to be a surreal feeling for the Cincinnati-native.

Trenton Irwin

Irwin led the Bengals in receiving, finishing with nine receptions for 93 yards on 10 targets. He's gotten lost in the shuffle during training camp, but it was a strong finale for the 26-year-old.

Zachary Carter

The rookie defensive lineman continued his impressive preseason. Carter forced a sack fumble in the third quarter, finishing with one tackle and a quarterback hit.

The third rounder should be an instant contributor on defense this season.

Losers

Jackson Carman and D'Ante Smith

Both Carman and Smith struggled for most of the game. They were both called for holding penalties and gave up multiple pressures.

They'er both backups with Cordell Volson beating out Carman for the starting left guard job, but the Bengals were hoping to see more from him on Saturday night.

Thaddeus Moss

This one might not be entirely fair because he was called for a phantom pass interference penalty that cost him a touchdown catch.

Moss also had an ugly drop in the fourth quarter. He was wide open up the seem and the ball went straight through his hands. It would've been a 20+ yard gain.

