Skip to main content

Bengal Bets: Three Wagers to Make in Bengals-Steelers Week 1 Matchup

Three wagers with some value on Sunday.

CINCINNATI — It's almost time to kick off the season Bengals fans!

Sports betting is close to going live in Ohio making it the perfect time for best bets involving Cincinnati games every week. Throughout the season I'll bring you three wagers I like along with a quick explainer and we'll track my record throughout the season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on deck to take on the Bengals in a rare season-opening affair for this rivalry. Let's dive into the best options on the board.

Ja'Marr Chase O72.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Ja'Marr Chase Steelers

We start with the head-scratcher of the day. Chase is fresh off the greatest opening receiving season in league history after setting a rookie record with 1,455 receiving yards. That comes out to about 85.6 yards per game, and that's without playing the full game against Cleveland in Week 17.

Sure, all the talk this offseason has focused on more double teams for Chase and a two-safety cloud, but I'll believe all that when I see it for a month. Chase didn't hit this mark in either game against Pittsburgh last season, but with a bottom-five group of defensive backs, I expect Chase to at least notch 73 yards for the first time against Pittsburgh.

Levi Wallace, Akhello Witherspoon, Cam Sutton. No part of that starting cornerback trio is installing fear in Chase's heart.

Najee Harris O15.5 Carries (-120)

Aug 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Who knows what we'll get from Mitch Trubisky and the Steelers' passing game, but Najee Harris is a known commodity. The bell-cow back got nearly all of Pittsburgh's carries last year (307 totes, second in NFL).

Harris went over 15.5 carries in 11-of-17 games and had double-digit rushes in every game other than the 41-10 blowout against Cincinnati. I would be shocked if offensive coordinator Matt Canada lifts the guard rails off of Trubisky and lets him throw 45-plus times, but I do expect the quick pace to maintain in this system.

Pittsburgh ran the ninth-most plays per game in the NFL last season (65.5 plays). Meaning if they hit that average again in Week 1 then Trubisky would have to throw the ball 49-51 times for a healthy Harris not to hit this over. Given how close this game projects to be as a week one affair for a Super Bowl loser, 50 pass attempts would be A LOT. Bank on Harris—and balance from Pittsburgh.

First Half Under 22.5 (-110 SI Sportsbook)

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) leaves the field after his team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10 at Heinz Field.

Week 1 is weird. 

I'd be surprised if Cincinnati lost this game, but I expect both teams to get their offenses off to slow starts. For Cincinnati, you're integrating four new offensive linemen that have never played live snaps as a group. 

A less concerning factor for points but still relevant is that no starters outside Cordell Volson got reps in the preseason. Cincinnati will be a top-10 offense this season, but expecting them to hit the ground running in the first two quarters with all of these new names protecting Burrow feels obtuse. T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh front seven aren't the best options for breaking in a new offensive line in the opening quarters. 

Looking at the Steelers' offense, I don't care how many tubes of lipstick get put on Trubisky—he is what he is, and that's a quarterback with a bottom-third ceiling. His career-adjusted net yards per attempt (the stat most correlated to making the championship round) is 5.62 ANY/A. That would've tied Daniel Jones for 22nd in the NFL last season. The Steelers signal-caller is barely mediocre at best and that's before he plays behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. Pro Football Focus ranked them 30th in the league as a unit, and none of the returning starters eclipsed a 65 overall grade. A fast start against a Bengals defense that added more versatility this offseason isn't likely.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Film Review: Schematic Preview of Sunday's Matchup Against Steelers

Mike Hilton on Ja'Marr Chase: "You Can't Stop Him"

Bengals Unveil Uniform Combination for Sunday's Opener Against Steelers

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves, Add Three Players

Bengals Film Room: Dax Hill Impressed This Preseason

Four Thoughts on Bengals' Initial 53-man Roster

Zac Taylor Offers Up BIG Praise for Cordell Volson Following Preseason Finale

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Preseason Win Over Rams

Ja'Marr Chase Praises Joe Burrow After Bengals-Rams Joint Practice

Jessie Bates Will "Absolutely" Be Ready For Season Opener Against Steelers

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Joe Burrow Discusses Jessie Bates' Return to Bengals' Defense

La'el Collins Praises Rookie Cordell Volson

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign

National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy

Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals

Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Dec 9, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) in action against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Film Breakdown: A Schematic and Personnel Preview of the Steelers' Secondary

By Mike Santagata
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) jogs during a walk thru portion of organized team activities practice, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Football Practice June 14 0033
News

Sam Hubbard Foundation Gives Grant to UC Health to Address Food Insecurity

By Nicole Zembrodt
Aug 1, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball as Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample (89) blocks during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Roundup: Devin Asiasi Misses Practice, Drew Sample Improving Ahead of Season Opener

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes the field during a training camp practice at the Paycor Stadium practice fields in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
News

Joe Burrow Ready For Bengals' Season Opener Against Steelers: 'I'm Feeling Really Good'

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) completes a one-handed catch as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) defends during a joint practice, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Paycor Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Rams At Cincinnati Bengals Joint Practice Aug 24 0061
News

Mike Hilton Praises Ja'Marr Chase: 'You Can't' Stop Him

By James Rapien
May 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) and linebacker TJ Watt (90) participate in organized team activities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Film Breakdown: A Schematic and Personnel Preview of the Steelers' Front Seven

By Mike Santagata
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs down field on a carry with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the third quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Locked on Bengals: Plenty of Questions Remain Ahead of Week 1 Matchup Against Steelers

By James Rapien
Aug 21, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Allan George (42) breaks up a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver David Sills V (13) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Sign Familiar Face to Practice Squad

By James Rapien