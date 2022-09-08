Bengal Bets: Three Wagers to Make in Bengals-Steelers Week 1 Matchup

Week 1 is weird.

I'd be surprised if Cincinnati lost this game, but I expect both teams to get their offenses off to slow starts. For Cincinnati, you're integrating four new offensive linemen that have never played live snaps as a group.

A less concerning factor for points but still relevant is that no starters outside Cordell Volson got reps in the preseason. Cincinnati will be a top-10 offense this season, but expecting them to hit the ground running in the first two quarters with all of these new names protecting Burrow feels obtuse. T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh front seven aren't the best options for breaking in a new offensive line in the opening quarters.

Looking at the Steelers' offense, I don't care how many tubes of lipstick get put on Trubisky—he is what he is, and that's a quarterback with a bottom-third ceiling. His career-adjusted net yards per attempt (the stat most correlated to making the championship round) is 5.62 ANY/A. That would've tied Daniel Jones for 22nd in the NFL last season. The Steelers signal-caller is barely mediocre at best and that's before he plays behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. Pro Football Focus ranked them 30th in the league as a unit, and none of the returning starters eclipsed a 65 overall grade. A fast start against a Bengals defense that added more versatility this offseason isn't likely.