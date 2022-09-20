Bengals Offensive Line Hoping to Make Joe Burrow More Comfortable

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense has struggled during the first two weeks of the season.

Not only has Cincinnati lost both games, but the offense has lost their explosion. Their longest play was a 31-yard run by Joe Mixon in Week 1. Burrow didn't even attempt a pass longer than 25 yards in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

After scoring just 37 points in two games, the Bengals' offense is hoping to get on track this week against the Jets.

Burrow has been sacked 13 times so far this season and hasn't looked comfortable in the pocket.

"The mood after a loss is always a little somber. Obviously, we want to perform a lot better and make our QB way more comfortable," Ted Karras said on Monday. "And it's just going to get back to work and coming in, with enthusiasm on Wednesday. We have two games in 10 days, starting with a big challenge against a good Jets front. We have an opportunity here to get on a roll and that's our goal."

It isn't all on the offensive line. Burrow hasn't played well in two games. He's completed 64% of his passes (57-for-89) for 537 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He doesn't look comfortable in the pocket, which is something Karras wants to change starting this week.

"We have a lot of confidence in Joe. We need to make him more comfortable," Karras said. "That's our biggest goal here moving forward, is helping our guy have confidence in us, earning his trust. And I feel like that's something we haven't done yet."

