Skip to main content

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 20-17 Loss to the Cowboys

Cincinnati is 0-2 after Sunday's loss in Dallas.

The Bengals fell to 0-2 on the season after Sunday's 20-17 loss to Cooper Rush and the Cowboys. Here are our winners and losers from the matchup:

Winners

DJ Reader

In a game where it seems like there were no positives for the Bengals, DJ Reader performed well once again. He’s proved to be one of, if not the best nose tackle in the NFL and is an absolute nightmare for opposing running backs. He had yet another good game against the Cowboys, stopping multiple runs and recovering a fumble.

Losers

Zac Taylor

The Bengals' offense was nonexistent in the first half, especially with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd not getting a single target. The play calling was incredibly predictable and Joe Burrow was put at risk at times due to the play calls.

The AFC Championship was nice last season, but Taylor is struggling again. He led the Bengals to an 0-2 start, with puzzling decisions in each loss. Cincinnati had a chance to drive down the field for the win against Dallas and Taylor drew up a safe play call on 3rd and short and they had to punt. With all the weapons the Bengals have, it’s hard to ignore the coaches making the game plan and calling the plays when the offense isn’t performing.

Taylor has to get much better as soon as possible. If not, this Bengals season could be a disaster.

Frank Pollack

Joe Burrow was sacked six times by the Cowboys after being on the run all game last week against the Steelers. Frank Pollack has somehow dodged blame after last season, but with the offensive line having yet another horrific performance, there should be conversations around Pollack's ability to coach an offensive line.

Yes, some of the sacks are on Burrow, but after bringing in four new additions to the offensive line, there is no excuse for performances like this.

Eli Apple

The Bengals defense ended up playing pretty well after a poor start, but Eli Apple had one of his worst games as a Bengal. He got beat by Noah Brown multiple times and allowed Rush to get going early for the Cowboys. Apple has been good for the Bengals to this point, but he’ll need to bounce back after his game against Dallas.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Ja'Marr Chase Comments on Flipping Double Bird at Minkah Fitzpatrick

Film Breakdown: Analyzing DJ Reader's Stellar Performance Against Steelers

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Three Thoughts on Bengals Ahead of Week 2 Matchup Against Cowboys

Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for Road Matchup Against Dallas Cowboys

Bengals in Top 10 of Power Rankings After Loss to Steelers

Zac Taylor Admits He Should've Challenged Ja'Marr Chase's Goal-Line Catch

Five Takeaways From Bengals' Loss to Steelers

Joe Burrow and Bengals Not Panicking Despite Frustrating Loss

Snap Count Breakdown: Thoughts on Dax Hill, Ja'Marr Chase and Others

Walkoff Thoughts: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Struggle in Opener Vs Steelers

Dak Prescott Injures Hand, Won't Play Against Bengals in Week 2

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Overtime Loss to Steelers

Bengals Drop Season Opener to Steelers

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Sep 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) calls a play in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in 20-17 Loss to Cowboys

By James Rapien
Sep 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony Barr (42) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Halftime Observations: Bengals Struggling in Dallas, Trail Cowboys 17-3

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample (89) looks down to complete a catch during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Friday, July 29, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp July 29 0009
News

Drew Sample Won't Return After Suffering Knee Injury Against Cowboys

By James Rapien
Joe Burrow, Smile, Raiders
News

Bengals Can Move Into First Place Tie With Win Over Cowboys After Three AFC North Teams Lose in Week 2

By James Rapien
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) is assisted off the field after suffering an injury during the second quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Cowboys

By James Rapien
Joe Burrow
Gameday

Watch: Joe Burrow Arrives at AT&T Stadium For Bengals' Matchup Against Cowboys

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches passes from Jugs football passing machine as wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1), background, assists at the conclusion of Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Friday, July 29, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp July 29 0033
News

Tee Higgins Expected to Play in Week 2 Matchup Against Cowboys

By James Rapien
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch in the end zone but was ruled out of bounds during the fourth quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Ja'Marr Chase Fined for Unsportsmanlike Conduct

By Russ Heltman