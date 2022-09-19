Four Takeaways Following the Bengals' Loss to the Cowboys

The Bengals are in trouble now that they have started 0-2. Never mind that this is the easy portion of their schedule and they still have to play the Ravens twice, the Bills, the Chiefs, and the Buccaneers, but teams that start 0-2 haven't had much success historically.

Only 9.5% of teams that start 0-2 make the playoffs. The last time a team was able to pull this off was in 2018 when both the Texans and Seahawks started 0-2 and finished with 10+ wins and a playoff appearance. Only 14% of teams that start 0-2 even finish with a winning record.

On the bright side, there have been 4 teams to start 0-2 and make the Super Bowl and 3 of those 4 teams won the Super Bowl. The 2007 Giants are the most recent example.

While it's not all doom and gloom with this disastrous start, it is now a concern for a team that had big aspirations coming into this season.