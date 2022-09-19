ARLINGTON, TX — The Bengals lost to the Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday. They're 0-2 and have struggled on offense in each of their losses.

Ja'Marr Chase had five receptions for 54 yards, but was clearly frustrated after the game.

"Gotta take some shots. I don’t think we took any shots today," he said. "That’s about it. We just didn’t take any shots."

The Bengals' longest play from scrimmage was a 19-yard pass to Tee Higgins. Burrow didn't even attempt a pass over 25 yards according to Next Gen Stats.

How can the Bengals' offense get back on track after back-to-back duds? The second-year wide receiver had a quick answer.

"People know how to adjust to us now," Chase said. "I feel like we need to make more adjustments in the game. Everybody knows what we're gonna do now so everyone knows what to expect when we play them. We just gotta learn how to adjust on the fly."

The Bengals have only scored 37 points in two games. They've been one of the NFL's worst offenses so far this season.

Watch Chase's entire postgame interview here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Ja'Marr Chase Comments on Flipping Double Bird at Minkah Fitzpatrick

Film Breakdown: Analyzing DJ Reader's Stellar Performance Against Steelers

Three Thoughts on Bengals Ahead of Week 2 Matchup Against Cowboys

Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for Road Matchup Against Dallas Cowboys

Bengals in Top 10 of Power Rankings After Loss to Steelers

Zac Taylor Admits He Should've Challenged Ja'Marr Chase's Goal-Line Catch

Five Takeaways From Bengals' Loss to Steelers

Joe Burrow and Bengals Not Panicking Despite Frustrating Loss

Snap Count Breakdown: Thoughts on Dax Hill, Ja'Marr Chase and Others

Walkoff Thoughts: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Struggle in Opener Vs Steelers

Dak Prescott Injures Hand, Won't Play Against Bengals in Week 2

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Overtime Loss to Steelers

Bengals Drop Season Opener to Steelers

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok