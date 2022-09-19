Skip to main content

Ja'Marr Chase Calls for Changes After Bengals' Loss to Cowboys: 'We Need to Make More Adjustments'

Cincinnati lost 20-17 in Dallas on Sunday afternoon.

ARLINGTON, TX — The Bengals lost to the Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday. They're 0-2 and have struggled on offense in each of their losses. 

Ja'Marr Chase had five receptions for 54 yards, but was clearly frustrated after the game. 

"Gotta take some shots. I don’t think we took any shots today," he said. "That’s about it. We just didn’t take any shots."

The Bengals' longest play from scrimmage was a 19-yard pass to Tee Higgins. Burrow didn't even attempt a pass over 25 yards according to Next Gen Stats. 

How can the Bengals' offense get back on track after back-to-back duds? The second-year wide receiver had a quick answer. 

"People know how to adjust to us now," Chase said. "I feel like we need to make more adjustments in the game. Everybody knows what we're gonna do now so everyone knows what to expect when we play them. We just gotta learn how to adjust on the fly."

The Bengals have only scored 37 points in two games. They've been one of the NFL's worst offenses so far this season. 

Watch Chase's entire postgame interview here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Ja'Marr Chase Comments on Flipping Double Bird at Minkah Fitzpatrick

Film Breakdown: Analyzing DJ Reader's Stellar Performance Against Steelers

Three Thoughts on Bengals Ahead of Week 2 Matchup Against Cowboys

Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for Road Matchup Against Dallas Cowboys

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bengals in Top 10 of Power Rankings After Loss to Steelers

Zac Taylor Admits He Should've Challenged Ja'Marr Chase's Goal-Line Catch

Five Takeaways From Bengals' Loss to Steelers

Joe Burrow and Bengals Not Panicking Despite Frustrating Loss

Snap Count Breakdown: Thoughts on Dax Hill, Ja'Marr Chase and Others

Walkoff Thoughts: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Struggle in Opener Vs Steelers

Dak Prescott Injures Hand, Won't Play Against Bengals in Week 2

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Overtime Loss to Steelers

Bengals Drop Season Opener to Steelers

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor paces the sideline in the third quarter of an NFL Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Dallas Cowboys won, 20-17. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Dallas Cowboys Sept 18 2444
Gameday

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 20-17 Loss to the Cowboys

By Blake Jewell
Sep 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) calls a play in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in 20-17 Loss to Cowboys

By James Rapien
Sep 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony Barr (42) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Halftime Observations: Bengals Struggling in Dallas, Trail Cowboys 17-3

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample (89) looks down to complete a catch during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Friday, July 29, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp July 29 0009
News

Drew Sample Won't Return After Suffering Knee Injury Against Cowboys

By James Rapien
Joe Burrow, Smile, Raiders
News

Bengals Can Move Into First Place Tie With Win Over Cowboys After Three AFC North Teams Lose in Week 2

By James Rapien
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) is assisted off the field after suffering an injury during the second quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Cowboys

By James Rapien
Joe Burrow
Gameday

Watch: Joe Burrow Arrives at AT&T Stadium For Bengals' Matchup Against Cowboys

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches passes from Jugs football passing machine as wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1), background, assists at the conclusion of Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Friday, July 29, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp July 29 0033
News

Tee Higgins Expected to Play in Week 2 Matchup Against Cowboys

By James Rapien