Ja'Marr Chase Calls for Changes After Bengals' Loss to Cowboys: 'We Need to Make More Adjustments'
ARLINGTON, TX — The Bengals lost to the Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday. They're 0-2 and have struggled on offense in each of their losses.
Ja'Marr Chase had five receptions for 54 yards, but was clearly frustrated after the game.
"Gotta take some shots. I don’t think we took any shots today," he said. "That’s about it. We just didn’t take any shots."
The Bengals' longest play from scrimmage was a 19-yard pass to Tee Higgins. Burrow didn't even attempt a pass over 25 yards according to Next Gen Stats.
How can the Bengals' offense get back on track after back-to-back duds? The second-year wide receiver had a quick answer.
"People know how to adjust to us now," Chase said. "I feel like we need to make more adjustments in the game. Everybody knows what we're gonna do now so everyone knows what to expect when we play them. We just gotta learn how to adjust on the fly."
The Bengals have only scored 37 points in two games. They've been one of the NFL's worst offenses so far this season.
