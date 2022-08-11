Bengals Offensive Line Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape for Offense

The Bengals selected Jackson Carman in the second round of the 2021 draft. He was a young prospect from Clemson where he played left tackle. They picked him to be a guard for the Bengals and he was a disappointment in year one.



Everything started poorly for Carman when he couldn't beat out Xavier Sua-Filo for the starting job in training camp. When Sua-Filo got hurt in Week 2 against the Bears, it was Carman who played against Pittsburgh in Week 3. He lost the starting job to Hakeem Adeniji a few weeks later and never took it back.

The issue here is that none of these guys were real competition for Carman. The Bengals set the right guard job up so that their second round pick would be able to start and instead he lost his job to everyone else.

This season he’s in a camp battle with fourth-round rookie Cordell Volson for the starting left guard spot. If he loses that job, then his career is in serious jeopardy. Even if he wins the job, he has to play at an NFL level. This team is too talented to put up with another dreadful season from Carman.

What Makes Him Special

Carman is large, athletic, and a former five star recruit, but his best trait is the power that he packs in his punch. When he is able to land his punch, he will stop players in their tracks or move them over a full gap and a half.

Overall he’s very raw, but you can see why the Bengals took him so high when he connects with his hands. If he improves into a starting level or better player, then there will be these flashes of brilliance when it comes to his hands.

Areas For Improvement

The reason we didn't see Carman's power was because of his hand placement. He routinely would end up with his hands outside of the defender's shoulder pads. This sapped away his strength because he’s not really connecting with the defender. His best trait was rendered useless because he could not hit the defender with his hands.

Having wide hands is a 3-part issue. The first is that it saps away your power as an offensive lineman. The second issue is that it gives up your chest. An offensive lineman’s chest is similar to a boxer’s head. You want to protect that during every rep because if the defender can get in your chest, then they will control the rep. The third issue is that wide hands traditionally lead to a lot of holding penalties. The official cannot see what you are doing if you keep your hands on the inside, but if you are grabbing outside of the shoulder pad, it’s very easy to see.

The good part about Carman’s biggest issue is that it’s fixable. If he works at his strike placement and timing more, then he can hopefully turn this around and show off the massive power that he has. The concern is that this is only one of the issues that plagued Carman's rookie season.