Details of La'el Collins' Contract With Bengals Revealed
CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially signed right tackle La'el Collins on Sunday.
They gave the 28-year-old a three-year contract, but in reality, it's more of a two-year, $20 million deal according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The third year of the contract helped alleviate the cap charge to give the Bengals more room to operate.
Collins is a big addition to an offensive line that desperately needed to add more talent this offseason.
The Bengals also signed right guard Alex Cappa to a four-year, $35 million contract and inked Ted Karras to a three-year, $18 million deal.
The trio should help protect Joe Burrow at a much higher level and open up plenty of running lanes for Joe Mixon.
