The physical defender could be a nice fit in Lou Anarumo's defense.

CINCINNATI — The start of mock draft season is here as the college football campaign winds down.

ESPN's Todd McShay has Cincinnati selecting Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon in his first mock draft this cycle.

"Six cornerbacks in the past 11 picks, and the Bengals get a good one here," McShay said. "Witherspoon allowed fewer than 10 yards as the primary defender in eight of 12 games this season, and he had more interceptions (three) than TDs and 20-plus-yard catches against combined (two). Plus, Cincinnati's CB group thins out a bit after the season with Eli Apple and Tre Flowers hitting free agency.

"I love Witherspoon's physicality, and while he'll need to run well at the combine to lock down a first-round spot, his tape is a treat to watch. If not cornerback, the Bengals could maybe reach for an offensive lineman because that unit is still very flimsy (38 sacks allowed, sixth most)."

Cornerback, edge rusher, and offensive line should be consistent first-round options for the Bengals over the next few drafts.

Depth is crucial at all of those spots. Witherspoon would be a nice addition to a secondary that should get even younger when Dax Hill starts playing significant snaps in 2023.

Witherspoon finished the 2022 season with 42 tackles, 3 INTs (38th nationally), and 14 pass breakups (sixth nationally).

The offensive line prospects thin out in this range, as McShay doesn't have a trench protector getting drafted after O'Cyrus Torrence to the Jets at No. 17.

Cincinnati battles the Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday. Fans can watch on CBS via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

