Charlie Jones Discusses Offseason Mentality, New Kickoff Rules: 'It's Gonna be Interesting'
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones is entering his second NFL season with more time on his hands and an open path to increased playing time catching passes from Joe Burrow.
Jones was the team's punt returner last season, housing a kick against the Ravens as the NFL gets ready to install a whole new system on the kickoff side of things.
"I think it's gonna be interesting," Jones said about the new rules. "I think a lot of things are gonna change, you know, from when it went in to throughout the whole season, I think it's just going to be interesting throughout the preseason to see how, how people scheme and I just think it's going to be something that's so new that everyone's going to be constantly having to change. Right now something might work but two months from now might not work the same so I think it's just gonna be cool to see how it plays out."
Jones didn't catch a touchdown pass last season but he seems to have taken the right mindset into the winter and spring to set himself up for a competitive training camp.
"Have a lot more time on your hands," Jone said. "I was just making sure that I was doing the things that I needed to do. Taking advantage of that time away from here, making sure (I worked on the things) I think that I need to work on. And make sure that I was doing that as if I was still here with coaches and people and teammates around me just holding myself accountable while I'm by myself."
Jones could be the Bengals' next starting slot receiver as those roles start taking shape next month.
Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
PFF Ranks Geno Stone Among Top-20 NFL Safeties
Watch: Tee Higgins Toughest Catches From 2023 Season
PFF Ranks Alex Cappa Among NFL's Top-25 Guards
Sheldon Rankins Details Return For OTAs: 'Wanted To Make Sure I Got Back Out Here'
Look: Bengals Land Multiple Names on 33rd Team's Fastest Players List
Watch: Bengals Fans Speculate Cincinnati Stars Could Be on Madden 25 Cover
Cincinnati Bengals' Evolving Approach With Joe Burrow is Noteworthy
ESPN Ranks Two Bengals Drafts Among Top Classes This Century
Bengals Rookie WR Jermaine Burton Explains What It's Like Working With Joe Burrow
Watch: Chad Johnson Faces Off Against Bengals Rookie at Practice, Tee Higgins Jokes About Exchange
Sports Illustrated Ranks Jake Browning as NFL's Best Backup Quarterback
Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Jaylen Waddle's Huge Contract Extension With Dolphins
Look: Photo Emerges of Trent Brown's Offseason Work With Popular O-Line Trainer
Look: Cam Taylor-Britt Attends Reds' Win Over Cardinals, Chats With Elly De La Cruz
Watch: Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase is Putting in Work This Offseason
NFL Rumors: Were Vikings Considering Blockbuster Trade Involving Justin Jefferson on Draft Night?
Watch: Bengals Star Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt Shares Hilarious Answer in Interview
Look: Jermaine Burton's Trainer Shares Clip of Offseason Training
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast