All Bengals

Charlie Jones Discusses Offseason Mentality, New Kickoff Rules: 'It's Gonna be Interesting'

Jones has a path to a lot more playing time this coming season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) runs with a catch in the second quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) runs with a catch in the second quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones is entering his second NFL season with more time on his hands and an open path to increased playing time catching passes from Joe Burrow.

Jones was the team's punt returner last season, housing a kick against the Ravens as the NFL gets ready to install a whole new system on the kickoff side of things.

"I think it's gonna be interesting," Jones said about the new rules. "I think a lot of things are gonna change, you know, from when it went in to throughout the whole season, I think it's just going to be interesting throughout the preseason to see how, how people scheme and I just think it's going to be something that's so new that everyone's going to be constantly having to change. Right now something might work but two months from now might not work the same so I think it's just gonna be cool to see how it plays out."

Jones didn't catch a touchdown pass last season but he seems to have taken the right mindset into the winter and spring to set himself up for a competitive training camp.

"Have a lot more time on your hands," Jone said. "I was just making sure that I was doing the things that I needed to do. Taking advantage of that time away from here, making sure (I worked on the things) I think that I need to work on. And make sure that I was doing that as if I was still here with coaches and people and teammates around me just holding myself accountable while I'm by myself."

Jones could be the Bengals' next starting slot receiver as those roles start taking shape next month.

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

PFF Ranks Geno Stone Among Top-20 NFL Safeties

Watch: Tee Higgins Toughest Catches From 2023 Season

PFF Ranks Alex Cappa Among NFL's Top-25 Guards

Sheldon Rankins Details Return For OTAs: 'Wanted To Make Sure I Got Back Out Here'

Look: Bengals Land Multiple Names on 33rd Team's Fastest Players List

Watch: Bengals Fans Speculate Cincinnati Stars Could Be on Madden 25 Cover

Cincinnati Bengals' Evolving Approach With Joe Burrow is Noteworthy

ESPN Ranks Two Bengals Drafts Among Top Classes This Century

Bengals Rookie WR Jermaine Burton Explains What It's Like Working With Joe Burrow

Watch: Chad Johnson Faces Off Against Bengals Rookie at Practice, Tee Higgins Jokes About Exchange

Sports Illustrated Ranks Jake Browning as NFL's Best Backup Quarterback

Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Jaylen Waddle's Huge Contract Extension With Dolphins

Look: Photo Emerges of Trent Brown's Offseason Work With Popular O-Line Trainer

Look: Cam Taylor-Britt Attends Reds' Win Over Cardinals, Chats With Elly De La Cruz

Watch: Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase is Putting in Work This Offseason

NFL Rumors: Were Vikings Considering Blockbuster Trade Involving Justin Jefferson on Draft Night?

Watch: Bengals Star Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt Shares Hilarious Answer in Interview

Look: Jermaine Burton's Trainer Shares Clip of Offseason Training

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+