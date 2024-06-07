Cincinnati Bengals' Evolving Approach With Joe Burrow is Noteworthy
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn't practice on Tuesday. The 27-year-old continues to recover after undergoing wrist surgery in November that ended his season.
"Just trying to be preventative for me. He's been feeling really good," head coach Zac Taylor said. "When players usually communicate they're doing great you push them a little too hard, so as the coach you've got to pull back on some of those guys. We've given him a day off every week."
The Bengals know that their season revolves around Burrow's health. They know that getting him back to 100% for the start of the regular season is much more important than an OTA practice in June or training camp session in July.
Last year, Burrow played through a calf injury that lingered for nearly half the season. He played through aches and pains. The injury occurred in a hot session in late July after Burrow felt some tightness in his calf following an intense first practice of camp.
Playing through pain is required, of course. It's football. He's going to have to play through pain, but it isn't necessary to do that in June or even July.
"Sometimes the players will push themselves because they are pro athletes and that's their mindset and what makes Joe so great," Taylor said. "It's my job as head coach to make some decisions like this."
Maybe the Bengals would've had the same approach with Burrow a few years ago, but it feels like they've evolved. Burrow wants to be out there. He wants to practice and get reps with the team.
Even if he says he's good to go, is there any reason to push it in June? Super Bowls aren't won in June. They aren't won in July. But they could be lost in those months.
Giving Burrow the necessary rest he needs ahead of minicamp, training camp and the start of the regular season is the right move by the Bengals.
