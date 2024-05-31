Bengals Rookie WR Jermaine Burton Explains What It's Like Working With Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton is expected to have an instant impact on offense this season.
The 22-year-old has worked with Joe Burrow for a few weeks and shared what it's like to catch passes from the star quarterback.
"He's the guy so whatever he feels on a lot of details and splits and adjustments on certain coverages and a lot of stuff like that," Burton said. "As long as you can just hone in and pay attention to the little details, I think you'll have a successful time with Joe Burrow.”
The Bengals are hoping their trio of young wide receivers: Andrei Iosivas, Charlie Jones and Burton can help bring stability to a wide receiver room doesn't have Tyler Boyd for the first time in eight seasons.
Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will lead the way, but they need the quartet of Trenton Irwin, Iosivas, Jones and Burton to bring some reliablity behind the big two at receiver.
Check out Burton's entire media session in the Bengals' locker room here.
