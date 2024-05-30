Sports Illustrated Ranks Jake Browning as NFL's Best Backup Quarterback
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have the best backup quarterback in the NFL according to Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano.
Jake Browning took the top spot among all backups.
"Many assumed Cincinnati would falter from the playoff race after Joe Burrow sustained a season-ending wrist injury with seven games left on the schedule," Manzano wrote. "But the Bengals remained in playoff contention through Week 18 because of Browning’s sensational performances, including a three-game winning streak. He didn’t just keep the team afloat, he elevated the offense by averaging 276.5 passing yards and completing 70.37% of his passes in his seven starts. He outdueled Trevor Lawrence on Monday Night Football with 354 passing yards and one touchdown."
Browning was a steadying force throughout the back half of the season and cemented a role in Cincinnati.
His 60.1 ESPN QBR last season would've ranked among the NFL's top-12 marks throughout the full 2023 slate.
Make sure you bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Look: Cam Taylor-Britt Attends Reds' Win Over Cardinals, Chats With Elly De La Cruz
Watch: Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase is Putting in Work This Offseason
NFL Rumors: Were Vikings Considering Blockbuster Trade Involving Justin Jefferson on Draft Night?
Watch: Bengals Star Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt Shares Hilarious Answer in Interview
Look: Jermaine Burton's Trainer Shares Clip of Offseason Training
Watch: Rolling Graph Shows Every Touchdown Leader in Cincinnati Bengals' History
Cincinnati Bengals Star Tee Higgins Not Expected to Sign Franchise Tender Anytime Soon
Look: Joe Burrow Shares Some Pointers With Jermaine Burton at Bengals Practice
Jermaine Burton Lands Among PFF's Best Rookie WR Situations
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Teaches Griddy at Youth Camp
Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Offensive Line Preview Part 1: Returning Starters
Look: Jermaine Burton Wears Bengals Uniform for First Time at Rookie Premiere
Look: Bengals Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton Poses With Jersey at Rookie Premiere
Rivalry Renewed: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Date and Time for 2024 Showdown With Kansas City Chiefs
The Athletic Names Joe Burrow as Bengals Player to Watch During NFL Offseason Workouts
Former Bengals Tight End Thaddeus Moss is Retiring
Bengals Star Pass Rusher Trey Hendrickson Returns to Practice Following Trade Request
Bengals Receiver Tee Higgins is Only Franchise Tagged Player That Hasn't Signed Extension
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast