ESPN Ranks Two Bengals Drafts Among Top Classes This Century
CINCINNATI — ESPN broke down the best NFL draft classes this century and Cincinnati landed the 2001 and 2006 classes on the list.
Aaron Schatz loved the early century haul that included Chad Johnson and placed it 11th.
"There's value in this class at the top and bottom," Schatz wrote. "The Bengals started off by using the No. 4 pick on defensive end Justin Smith. He was a 14-year starter for the Bengals and 49ers, making five Pro Bowls once he moved on to San Francisco and finishing third in the Defensive Player of the Year balloting in 2011.
"In the second round came wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, who had nine years as an NFL starter with six Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro selections. Then, in the seventh round, came Johnson's running partner T.J.Houshmandzadeh, who had an 11-year career and six seasons of at least 900 receiving yards. Between Johnson and Houshmandzadeh was fourth-round running back Rudi Johnson, who started for five years in Cincinnati and rushed for at least 1,300 yards in three straight seasons."
Next, Andrew Whitworth and Jonathan Joseph's crew checked in at seventh overall.
"The Bengals took only four players who had real NFL careers in this draft, but one of them will make the Hall of Fame and three of them had at least 60 career Approximate Value points, according to Pro Football Reference," Schatz wrote. "First-round pick Johnathan Joseph had a 15-year career, primarily as a starting cornerback in Cincinnati and Houston, with two Pro Bowl selections.
"Second-round pick Andrew Whitworth was named first-team All-Pro twice, once for the Bengals and once for the Rams, and helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI in his final season. Third-round pick Frostee Rucker played 12 NFL seasons for four teams as a 5-technique defensive end. Fourth-round pick Domata Peko had a 15-year career as a defensive tackle, mostly as a starter for Cincinnati and also with Denver, Baltimore, and Arizona."
Cincinnati and New Orleans were the only teams to have two classes on the list.
Make sure you bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Bengals Rookie WR Jermaine Burton Explains What It's Like Working With Joe Burrow
Watch: Chad Johnson Faces Off Against Bengals Rookie at Practice, Tee Higgins Jokes About Exchange
Sports Illustrated Ranks Jake Browning as NFL's Best Backup Quarterback
Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Jaylen Waddle's Huge Contract Extension With Dolphins
Look: Photo Emerges of Trent Brown's Offseason Work With Popular O-Line Trainer
Look: Cam Taylor-Britt Attends Reds' Win Over Cardinals, Chats With Elly De La Cruz
Watch: Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase is Putting in Work This Offseason
NFL Rumors: Were Vikings Considering Blockbuster Trade Involving Justin Jefferson on Draft Night?
Watch: Bengals Star Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt Shares Hilarious Answer in Interview
Look: Jermaine Burton's Trainer Shares Clip of Offseason Training
Watch: Rolling Graph Shows Every Touchdown Leader in Cincinnati Bengals' History
Cincinnati Bengals Star Tee Higgins Not Expected to Sign Franchise Tender Anytime Soon
Look: Joe Burrow Shares Some Pointers With Jermaine Burton at Bengals Practice
Jermaine Burton Lands Among PFF's Best Rookie WR Situations
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Teaches Griddy at Youth Camp
Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Offensive Line Preview Part 1: Returning Starters
Look: Jermaine Burton Wears Bengals Uniform for First Time at Rookie Premiere
Look: Bengals Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton Poses With Jersey at Rookie Premiere
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast