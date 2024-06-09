All Bengals

PFF Ranks Alex Cappa Among NFL's Top-25 Guards

Cincinnati is in the thick of the offseason.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Cappa (65) watches a replay on the big screen in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. The Chiefs won 25-17 to clinch the AFC West Championship.
Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Cappa (65) watches a replay on the big screen in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. The Chiefs won 25-17 to clinch the AFC West Championship. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — PFF broke down their top 32 guards in the NFL heading into the 2024 season and Cincinnati's Alex Cappa checked in at No. 21.

The veteran guard slipped in 2023 but has been a consistent force his whole career. 

"Cappa has been a solid, if unspectacular, addition to the Bengals' offensive line since signing a four-year, $35 million contract in 2022," Thomas Valentine wrote. "He earned a 64.9 PFF overall grade in 2023 and a 67.6 mark in 2022. While Cappa allowed a career-high 35 pressures in 2023, he is still a credible pass-blocker and a strong enough run-blocker. His 67.3 run-blocking grade was the best along the Bengals' offensive line and a top-20 mark in the NFL."

Cappa has a new tackle running mate in Trent Brown this coming season as he looks to get closer to the top class of guards in 2024.

Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.

