Key Matchups: Bengals Continue AFC North Quest in Road Matchup With Patriots

The Bengals are looking to win their seventh-straight game on Saturday.

Bengals fans received an early Christmas present Thursday night. The Jaguars beat the Jets to punch Cincinnati's ticket to the postseason.

Although the Bengals have clinched their spot in the playoffs, the players and coaches are fixated on bigger goals.

"We're focused on winning the division, there's a lot more that's going to have to go into it than winning this week," Zac Taylor said. "This week is a step in doing that, we are fully focused on playing our best football because we know how much of a challenge this going to be. But you got to take care of this one before you can focus on anything behind that. We are just focused on beating New England."

Cincinnati will go against a top-10 defense for a second consecutive week. New England has allowed 312.3 yards per game (6th), forced 22 takeaways (5th), and rank 9th in both passing and rushing defense.

Joe Burrow and company will have their hands full, but have proven time and time again through adversity this season that they can beat anyone.

Let's take a look at the key matchups that will likely determine the outcome of this game.

Key Matchup of the Game: Jonah Williams, La'el Collins vs. Matthew Judon, Josh Uche

Judon was selected to his fourth-straight Pro Bowl this week. The linebacker has 14.5 sacks, 59 quarterback pressures, one forced fumble, and 50 tackles.

Uche has added 10.5 sacks, 36 pressures, and 22 hurries according to Pro Football Focus. The linebacker has played just 35% of the defensive snaps compared to Judon's 76% snap count, but when he's on the field, he makes his presence felt.

Cincinnati's pass protection will have to attack the duo similar to their approach they had last week against Devin White and Lavonte David with the talent of the linebackers. However, White and David lineup on the inside, while Judon and Uche move between both outside spots drawing matchups with Williams and Collins.

Williams has been superb as the season has gone on. Since the bye, the left tackle hasn't allowed a sack and just seven pressures.

On the other hand, Collins has struggled in the passing game as of late. His lateral movement off the line of scrimmage has been slower, letting edge rushers gain the advantage to cause a pressure, sack, or draw a holding penalty.

With New England's ability to create turnovers, it will be important for the offensive line to maintain their assignments to keep Burrow upright and turnover sheet clean.

Germain Pratt, Logan Wilson vs. Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris

Stevenson and Harris are the focal points of the Patriots' offense.

Both are questionable heading into Saturday's game. Harris hasn't played since Week 12 due to a thigh injury. Stevenson has been nursing an ankle injury but has been able to play through it.

Stevenson carries the load with 243 touches (rushing attempts and receptions). Harris is second on the team with 97 touches despite missing five games.

Stevenson had a season-high 172 yards and a touchdown last week against the Raiders. The running back is averaging five yards per carry and could eclipse 1,000 yards rushing this season during Saturday's game.

Harris has 4.56 yards per carry in nine games played this season.

The duo add another dimension as passing options out of the backfield. Stevenson has 60 receptions for 381 receiving yards. That's third for both catches and receiving yards among running backs.

Pratt has been an unsung hero of the Bengals defense. Many could argue that he was a Pro Bowl snub with the way he's playing this season.

The linebacker is best at stopping the run but has leveled up his pass defense. He has two interceptions and seven passes defended on the season. One of his interceptions and three of his passes defended have come in the last two games.

Wilson has been a sure tackler setting a new career-high with 106 tackles thus far this season. He has 32 tackles in the past two weeks and 1.5 sacks this season.

These two can set the tone early on defense by shutting down Stevenson and Harris.

Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd vs. Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones

Ja'Marr Chase is likely to draw the same attention Davante Adams had from the Patriots' secondary last week with cloud coverage and one-double schemes. The star receiver finished with four catches for 28 yards.

With the extra attention on Adams, the other Raiders' pass catchers were able to take advantage. Keelan Cole, Darren Waller, and Mack Hollins combined for nine receptions, 138 yards, and three touchdowns.

Higgins and Boyd are far more talented. Higgins has a size advantage over the defensive backs and Boyd is one of the best route runners out of the slot.

In the Patriots previous losses to the Vikings and Bills, Justin Jefferson and Stefon Diggs both had big days. Jefferson hauled in nine passes for 139 yards and one score, while Diggs had seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Whether New England chooses to do the same game plan with Chase as they did last week with Adams or respect Cincinnati's receiving trio equally—one of the pass catchers is bound to have a big game.

Bengals Coaching vs. Patriots Coaching

Bill Belichick is one of the greatest coaches of all time, but has seen better year.

The Patriots have committed 86 penalties for 700 yards. Meanwhile, the Bengals have been called for 70 penalties for 526 yards.

New England has also run into problems becoming a predictable offense and situational play mishaps of choosing to run when they should pass, vice versa, or using the wrong personnel on a play.

"Last week [against the Raiders], this team was under center for 23 snaps. Twenty two of those 23 snaps were runs," Dan Orlovsky said on NFL Live. "They were in the gun for 34 regular snaps [excluding the two-minute drill and from inside the five-yard line] and threw the ball 31 times out of those 34 snaps."

Opposing defenses have been able to foretell Matt Patricia's offensive play calls at times throughout the season. Shaq Lawson of the Colts was calling out the Patriots' plays before the ball was snapped in Week 9. C.J. Mosley said the Jets defense knew what was coming in Week 8.

Since starting 0-2, Taylor has built a Coach of the Year argument. He's led back-to-back 10-win seasons, the staff is one of the most efficient at second half adjustments, and this team continues to win in the face of adversity.

Bengals coordinators Lou Anarumo and Brian Callahan will both be head coaching options this offseason for the jobs they have done as defensive and offensive coordinators this season.

Bengals Secondary vs. Mac Jones

Jones had one of the worst games of his career last week. He was 13-of-31 for 112 yards with no touchdowns. He's thrown for just seven scores on the season.

The quarterback hasn't been able to establish consistent rhythm all season and has failed to hit open receivers. Jones is throwing poor passes on nearly 13% of his attempts and has eight interceptions.

Jones wasn't sacked against the Raiders last week, but was consistently pressured by Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones, and their defense. Trey Hendrickson's return and emergence of Joseph Ossai, with Sam Hubbard (calf) out, will be key for the defensive line to try to force Jones into mistakes.

Stevenson is the team's leading receiver as a running back. Jones will look to him on designed screen plays and dump offs. Jakobi Meyers (52) and Nelson Agholor (31) are the second and third leading receivers on the team.

The secondary will get a boost with slot corner Mike Hilton back after missing last week with a knee injury. Cam Taylor-Britt (shoulder) and Eli Apple (ankle) are questionable, but expected to play.

With a struggling quarterback and lack of receiver production, this is a favorable matchup for the Bengals' defense as they try to get healthy with the Bills offense on deck next week.

