Joe Burrow and the Bengals Eyeing Bigger Goals, Not Focused on Clinching Playoff Spot

Cincinnati could clinch a spot in the postseason with a win over New England.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have won six-straight games and could clinch a playoff spot with a with over the Patriots on Saturday, but that isn't something the players or coaches have talked about.

"I was not," Joe Burrow said when asked if he was aware of their opportunity to clinch a postseason berth. "The goal is always the division title. Obviously making the playoffs is great and we can clinch on Saturday, but that's not really the goal."

The 26-year-old has led the Bengals to a 10-2 record following an 0-2 start to the season. He'll treat this game just like any other, even if they do secure a spot in the playoffs.

"There's not championships on the line this week," he said firmly.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor shared a similar opinion.

"We're focused on winning the division, there's a lot more that's going to have to go into it than winning this week," Taylor said. "This week is a step in doing that, we are fully focused on playing our best football because we know how much of a challenge this going to be. But you got to take care of this one before you can focus on anything behind that. We are just focused on beating New England."

The Patriots enter this week with a 7-7 record. They need a win to keep pace in the AFC playoff race. Meanwhile, if the Bengals win their final three games and the Chiefs lose any of their last three contests, Cincinnati would end up with the No. 1 seed in the conference and a first-round bye.

"We could," Burrow said. "We would need some help for that, but our goal is to go 1-0 this week and I think the rest will take of itself from there."

Cincinnati travels to New England on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. You can watch via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

