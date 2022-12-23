Cincinnati is 10-4 on the season and have won six-straight games.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are going to the playoffs for a second-straight season.

Cincinnati has won six-straight games and will qualify for the postseason following the Jaguars' win over the Jets on Thursday night.

The Bengals are 10-4 on the year and have a one game lead over the Ravens in the AFC North.

Prior to Thursday night, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wasn't aware of the potential scenarios to clinch a playoff spot.

"I was not," Burrow said. "The goal is always the division title. Obviously making the playoffs is great and we can clinch on Saturday, but that's not really the goal."

The Bengals would've clinched with a win over the Patriots. Cincinnati doesn't have to wait until Saturday to lock up their spot in the posteason. They're going back to the playoffs, regardless of what happens over the final three weeks of the regular season.

Cincinnati is not only in first place in the AFC North, but they can also earn the top seed in the conference if they win their final three games and the Chiefs lose one of their final three contests.

Cincinnati plays New England on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. You can watch via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

