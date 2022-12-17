Key Matchups: Bengals Head South to Take On Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Cincinnati is looking to secure their tenth win of the season Sunday.

The Bengals are looking to pick up an NFC South sweep and their sixth-straight victory on Sunday against the Buccaneers. It will probably take 10 wins to land a spot in the postseason, which is attainable against a 6-7 Buccaneers team that was just blown out by the 49ers 35-7.

Tampa Bay is the only team with a losing record Cincinnati will face the rest of the season.

Nonetheless, the Bengals can’t let this become a trap game. They're battling with Baltimore (9-4) for the top spot in the AFC North and still in contention for the number one seed in the AFC.

Injuries are going to be a factor for both teams in this one, but the Bengals proved they could still perform at a high level without Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Hayden Hurst last week.

It also sounds like Higgins and Boyd could suit up on Sunday.

The Buccaneers defense has kept them alive this season, but they won't have some of their key players, including defensive lineman Vita Vea.

Let's take a look at the Week 15 matchups to watch for.

Matchup of the Game: Joe Burrow vs. Tom Brady

Sunday will be the first time Burrow and Brady will face each other. The Bengals' star has downplayed this game against the NFL legend and called it "just another game".

Even with Burrow's thoughts, the contest has a passing of the torch vibe.

Brady is the greatest to ever play and is still performing at a high level at age 45. But who knows how long the future Hall of Famer will continue to suit up following this season.

Burrow has put up similar, if not better numbers in 39 career starts.

The Bengals quarterback has 10,984 yards (68.2%), 74 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions. Burrow has a 21-17-1 record with a 3-1 playoff record with a Super Bowl appearance.

Brady had 8,632 yards (62.3%) with 57 touchdowns and 34 interceptions through his first 39 career starts. His record was 27-12 with a 3-0 playoff record and Super Bowl win.

As far as Sunday's matchup, Brady will be relied on heavily. Tampa Bay hasn't been able to get their ground game going. They have a league low in rushing yards (948) and rushing attempts (286).

Whereas Brady leads the NFL with 571 passing attempts and fifth in passing yards (3,585).

Burrow will be without Hurst for a second consecutive week but could have Higgins (hamstring) and Boyd (finger) at his disposal. Both are questionable for Sunday's game.

Whether Higgins and Boyd play, Burrow proved he can run the offense with the depth at the tight end and receiver positions along with the production from Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine in the run game in their win over Cleveland last week.

Cam Taylor-Britt, Eli Apple, Jalen Davis, Dax Hill vs. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones

Evans, Godwin, and Jones are the most talented receiver trio Cincinnati's secondary will face since Chidobe Awuzie's season-ending ACL tear in Week 8.

Taylor-Britt and Apple will matchup with Evans and Jones on the outside, while either Davis or Hill will lineup against Godwin in the slot. With Mike Hilton out (knee) and Davis nursing a wrist injury (questionable), it is probable Hill will get his first start of his career at slot corner.

Although Godwin been dealing with the lingering effects of his December 2021 ACL tear, he's established himself as Brady's favorite receiver with 108 targets on the season. The receiver seems to be most dangerous on short-to-intermediate routes and underneath soft zones out of the slot.

Although Tampa Bay's offense is pass heavy, they have struggled to finish. They are averaging 17.2 points per game (28th), converting 38.1% (21st) of their third downs and scoring a touchdown on 51.4% (21st) of their redzone trips.

Evans hasn't scored a touchdown since Oct. 2, while Jones hasn't crossed the pylon since Nov. 13. Evans, Godwin, and Jones have combined for just seven scores this season.

The Bengals secondary has allowed the second fewest passing touchdowns (12) and allowed a touchdown on just 51.2% (7th) of redzone appearances.

Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine vs. Devin White, Lavonte David

Mixon returned to the field last week after missing two games with a concussion. Perine exceeded expectations taking over for Mixon in his absence. The division of running back snaps against the Browns was highly anticipated.

Mixon took 39 snaps (58%), while Perine had 29 (43%). Mixon finished with 14 carries for 96 yards and Perine had four carries for 22 yards and a touchdown.

Prior to last week, Mixon was averaging 45.8 snaps per game. Both backs looked fresh and ready to contribute when their number was called. Expect this split to continue for the rest of the season.

The efficiency of Mixon and Perine helped Burrow in the passing game, most notably on the flea-flicker that resulted in a 45-yard touchdown reception by Trenton Irwin. The score put the Bengals up 20-3 in the middle of the third quarter.

White and David lead the Bucs in tackles; White has 99 total tackles with David slightly behind him with 95 total tackles. The next leading tackler is safety Mike Edwards with 64.

The duo is fast and diagnose plays quickly. They are sure-tacklers, able to keep plays in front of them, and not allow runners and shallow route pass catchers to reach the next level of the defense.

However, Tampa Bay's rush defense will be without their big man up front in Vea. This doesn't bode well for a unit that has allowed 125.4 yards on the ground per game.

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Carlton Davis

Chase has shown no signs of slowing down after his injury and with his wide receiver two and three out in Higgins and Boyd last week.

He drew the extra attention that would have been shared with Higgins or Boyd, but still finished with 10 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. Chase leads the Bengals in receptions (64) and receiving touchdowns (7) despite missing three games.

Davis is the Buccaneers' strongest man-coverage corner and will likely shadow Chase. He uses his size and length to win 50/50 balls and isn't afraid to showcase his physicality. Davis likes to jam receivers at the line to break receivers' routes or timing with the quarterback.

Safeties Mike Edwards (hamstring) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) practiced in limited fashion this week but should be good to go for Sunday. The safety duo will see plenty of looks to try to help Davis keep Chase contained, but that leaves opportunity for Higgins or Boyd to attack if they're able to play.

Sam Hubbard vs. Tristan Wirfs/Josh Wells

Wirfs is going to be a game-time decision after being limited in practice this week. He hasn't played since injuring his ankle in Week 12 against the Browns.

The right tackle is difficult to replace. Wirfs has only given up one sack and one quarterback this season landing him as Pro Football Focus' number one overall rated right tackle and first rated pass blocking right tackle.

If Wells starts in Wirfs' place, Hubbard has a great advantage in this matchup.

Wells has gone against Cam Jordan and Nick Bosa the last two games. Although Brady has been sacked just once during this stretch without Wirfs, the quarterback has been consistently pressured causing him to release the ball sooner than wanted to result in poor throws.

Bosa and Arik Armstead also ran a number of stunts to confuse the backup tackle.

Hubbard has 49 pressures, nine sacks, and 30 stops according to Pro Football Focus.

Tampa Bay's offensive line has given up the second-least sacks (18) in the league. The Bengals defensive line needs to take advantage of the weakness if Wirfs is out again to get after Tom Brady, especially with Trey Hendrickson sidelined.

Cincinnati battles Tampa Bay at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday. Fans can watch on CBS via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

