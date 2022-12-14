Joe Burrow On Facing Tom Brady For First Time: 'He's Tom, And I'm Joe'

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has never faced Tom Brady in his career, but he isn't putting much stock into the first meeting. For the MVP candidate, it's just another game.

"It is what it is," Burrow said about the comparisons. "I don't really pay attention to it. He's Tom, and I'm Joe."

It's not like he hasn't paid attention to Brady and what makes him great over the years. Burrow also touched on how he views the quarterback's skillset with the local media after watching "The Man in the Arena" series.

"You know, just hearing him talk about the way that he thinks about football," Burrow said. "You just understand what it takes to be a quarterback. It's not just, X's and O's. It's a lot more than that. And I think that series and hearing him talk about the position of quarterback. He really explained it well."

"He gets the ball out really fast," Burrow continued. "He understands what he's looking at. And I think he epitomizes toughness at the quarterback position. He's a great leader. I mean, he's the greatest of all time for a reason. He's the total package."

Amidst all the fanfare and injuries for both teams, Burrow is focused on one thing: getting to 10-4.

"Our 14th game of the season," Burrow said about why it's just another game. "Obviously, the greatest quarterback ever is on the other side, but we got a job to do too and our job is to go and win. Get to 10-4 and move on."

Watch the full press conference below.

Cincinnati battles the Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday.

