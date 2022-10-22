NFL Week 7 Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Atlanta Falcons

The Bengals welcome the Falcons to Paycor Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It's a battle of 3-3 teams. Cincinnati is hoping to continue make their turn in the right direction after a disappointing start to the season, whereas Atlanta is one of the NFL's Cinderella stories.

The Bengals are heavy favorites heading into Sunday's game, but they aren't taking the Falcons lightly.

“This next three-game stretch will determine how our season goes,” Joe Burrow said. "We've been focused on Atlanta and getting this one [win] and we'll move onto the next one after this."

The Falcons, followed by the Browns and Panthers, start a stretch in which the Bengals should be favored in each game heading into their bye. With a challenging back half of their schedule, it's critical the Bengals take care of business in these games leading up to their bye.

Let's take a look at this week's matchups to watch for.

Matchup of the Game: Bengals Run Defense vs. Falcons Rush Offense

Cincinnati's defense started the season as strong run stoppers. Through the first three games, they were eighth in the NFL, allowing just 86 yards per game and 3.7 yards per carry.

However, in their last three contests, they have dropped to 27th in the rankings by giving up 156 yards per game and 5.7 yards per attempt.

DJ Reader's absence has opened a glaring hole in the defense, which could be made worse with Logan Wilson out with a shoulder injury.

Stopping Atlanta's rushing attack should be the Bengals' biggest concern going into Sunday.

The Falcons have one of the best ground games in the NFL. They're averaging 33.7 attempts per game (2nd), 165.2 yards per game (3rd), 4.9 yards per attempt (9th), and 702 rushing yards before contact (2nd).

The Falcons have been without their top running option in Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) the last two games, but that hasn't slowed them down.

While Patterson has been out, Atlanta has shared the wealth between Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Caleb Huntley, and quarterback Marcus Mariota. Mariota has averaged more than 8 yards per carry in the last two games.

B.J. Hill and Germaine Pratt will need to step up to fill the void of Reader and Wilson.

Chidobe Awuzie vs. Drake London

Awuzie has been lights out this season. He's lined up with opposing teams' No. one receiver allowing just 15 catches on 37 targets.

Him, nor Eli Apple, have allowed a touchdown in single coverage in 66 snaps.

This week Awuzie will get London, one of the league's rising rookie receivers. He has 25 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns.

London's size [6-4, 214 pounds] makes for a wide radius to catch targets away from his body, but his footwork with his size is what separates him. He can create separation throughout his route with quickness and speed to accelerate upfield through pressure.

Seventeen of London's catches have been for first downs. Eight of his receptions have gone for 15+ yards.

Awuzie's dominance should continue this week. Atlanta has thrown the ball the third-least attempts in the league (137), compared to second-most rushing attempts (202). Mariota will likely try to look inside to Kyle Pitts when he drops back.

Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins vs. AJ Terrell

After an impressive offensive performance in New Orleans, the Bengals will have a great opportunity to build on their aerial attack against the Falcons.

Entering Week 7, Atlanta ranked last or almost last in every pass defensive stat, including pass yards allowed (32nd), Sacks (31st), Pressure Rate (32nd), 3rd Down Conversion Rate (30th).

Terrell is emerging as a top cornerback in the NFL, but he has had his struggles this season. After allowing just 417 yards in pass coverage in 16 games last season, Terrell has allowed 334 yards, 12.4 yards per catch, and five touchdowns through six games.

Opposing receivers are beating him off the line in creating separation. Terrell will see action against Chase and Higgins.

Chase has the ability to beat opposing defenders with his first step and speed, whereas Higgins will win almost any 50-50 ball with his vision, size and strong hands.

With Atlanta struggling to pressure the quarterback as well, the extra time should allow Burrow to hit his receivers in stride and spread the wealth throughout the game.

Hayden Hurst vs. Former Team

Hurst will get another shot at a revenge game this week. The tight end played for the Falcons the past two seasons before signing with the Bengals in March.

In his first season in Atlanta, Hurst had 56 receptions for 571 yards and six touchdowns. They took Pitts with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, reverting Hurst to a backup role.

The veteran is becoming a reliable asset for the Bengals offense. He plays with a high motor, has the hands of a receiver, and can bounce off tackles with his 6-4, 250lb build. Hurst has been targeted 31 times through six games. He had 30 targets all season last year with Atlanta.

Atlanta's defense is allowing an average of seven receptions (nine targets) for 73 yards to opposing tight ends per game.

The Ravens drafted Hurst with the 25th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was the first tight end taken off the board.

In Week 5 against his former team, Hurst caught six catches for 53 yards and one touchdown. His past drives extra motivation in his play on the field.

Tre Flowers vs. Kyle Pitts

Flowers has become the Bengals tight end stopper. Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo tasked Flowers with this role last season as Cincinnati went up against guys like Mark Andrews, David Njoku, Travis Kelce, and Darren Waller. Flowers capitalized on his opportunity.

The defensive back re-signed with the Bengals in the offseason and has picked up where he left off in 2021. He has been used in tight end sets and extra defensive back coverages even, with the team drafting Dax Hill in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Nonetheless, he blew a crucial coverage on Mark Andrews in the second quarter against the Ravens on Sunday Night Football that allowed Andrews to score a touchdown.

Although the Falcons have had trouble getting Pitts involved with their run-first offense, he's one of the most talented players in the NFL.

Pitts is averaging 6.5 targets, 2.6 receptions and 33.8 yards per game this season compared to his rookie campaign of 68 catches for 1,026 yards on 110 targets.

"Kyle is going to be open even if he is somewhat covered," Mariota said this week. "You just gotta get him the ball. I think he does a great job, no matter what, of winning these 50/50 contested catches. It's on me to give him more opportunities."

The Bengals are giving up just under six catches (eight targets) and 65 yards per game to opposing tight ends.

Flowers will be one of the many members of Cincinnati's secondary tasked with keeping Pitts in check.

