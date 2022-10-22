Skip to main content

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 7 Matchup With Falcons

Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 4-3 on the season.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals activated linebacker Joe Bachie to the 53-man roster on Saturday morning. The 24-year-old has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list. 

Bachie is expected to play on Sunday with Logan Wilson out. It'll be his first game back since suffering a torn ACL in December. 

Cincinnati also activated defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin from the practice squad for Sunday's game. He'll serve as a backup to starters B.J. Hill and Jay Tufele. 

Shelvin will revert back to the practice squad on Monday. 

Joe Burrow, Marcus Mariota
