Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 7 Matchup With Falcons
CINCINNATI — The Bengals activated linebacker Joe Bachie to the 53-man roster on Saturday morning. The 24-year-old has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
Bachie is expected to play on Sunday with Logan Wilson out. It'll be his first game back since suffering a torn ACL in December.
Cincinnati also activated defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin from the practice squad for Sunday's game. He'll serve as a backup to starters B.J. Hill and Jay Tufele.
Shelvin will revert back to the practice squad on Monday.
