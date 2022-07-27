Zac Taylor Shares Update About Bengals Star Quarterback Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor offered an update about Joe Burrow on Wednesday afternoon.
"He had a procedure done yesterday. The procedure went well. He will be discharged today," head coach Zac Taylor said. "The timetable is still to be determined."
Burrow, 25, was feeling ill for a few days prior to being diagnosed with appendicitis.
He won't practice this week, but could return to the Bengals' facilities at some point over the next few days.
Brandon Allen will slide into the starting role during practice.
For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Pre-Training Camp Roster Projections: Undrafted Rookies Make Push
Mike Brown Discusses Potential Stadium Rights Deal
Bengals Sign Three Free Agents Ahead of Training Camp
Madden 23 Ratings: Joe Burrow Cracks Top Five
Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Clip From Offseason Workouts
Jessie Bates Has "No Intentions" of Reporting to Training Camp
Bengals Announce Alternate Helmets For 2022 Season
Ja'Marr Chase Considered One of NFL's Top Wide Receivers
NFL Executives Believe Joe Burrow is a Top Five Quarterback
NFL Insider Shares Latest on Jessie Bates' Future With Bengals
Ranking Bengals' Biggest Needs Ahead of Training Camp
Read More
Grading the Bengals' Offseason Ahead of Training Camp
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Trains With Leonard Fournette and D'Andre Swift
Look: Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie Attend UFC 276
Three Members of Bengals Organization Make 40 Under 40 List
Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Ja'Marr Chase
Fantasy Football: Which Bengals to Draft and Which Ones to Avoid
Two Free Agents Bengals Could Target After Larry Ogunjobi Signed With Steelers
Three NFL Agents Weigh in on Joe Burrow's Future Contract
Joe Burrow Backs Jessie Bates, Wants Star Safety to Get Paid
Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Joe Burrow
Three Free Agents Bengals Should Consider Signing
Former NFL Agent Weighs in on Jessie Bates Future
Here's the Latest on Tee Higgins' Potential Number Change
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast