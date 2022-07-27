Skip to main content

Zac Taylor Shares Update About Bengals Star Quarterback Joe Burrow

The 25-year-old had his appendix taken out this week.

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor offered an update about Joe Burrow on Wednesday afternoon. 

"He had a procedure done yesterday. The procedure went well. He will be discharged today," head coach Zac Taylor said. "The timetable is still to be determined."

Burrow, 25, was feeling ill for a few days prior to being diagnosed with appendicitis. 

He won't practice this week, but could return to the Bengals' facilities at some point over the next few days. 

Brandon Allen will slide into the starting role during practice. 

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Pre-Training Camp Roster Projections: Undrafted Rookies Make Push

Mike Brown Discusses Potential Stadium Rights Deal

Bengals Sign Three Free Agents Ahead of Training Camp

Madden 23 Ratings: Joe Burrow Cracks Top Five

Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Clip From Offseason Workouts

Jessie Bates Has "No Intentions" of Reporting to Training Camp

Bengals Announce Alternate Helmets For 2022 Season

Ja'Marr Chase Considered One of NFL's Top Wide Receivers

NFL Executives Believe Joe Burrow is a Top Five Quarterback

NFL Insider Shares Latest on Jessie Bates' Future With Bengals

Ranking Bengals' Biggest Needs Ahead of Training Camp

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Grading the Bengals' Offseason Ahead of Training Camp

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Trains With Leonard Fournette and D'Andre Swift

Look: Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie Attend UFC 276

Three Members of Bengals Organization Make 40 Under 40 List

Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Ja'Marr Chase

Fantasy Football: Which Bengals to Draft and Which Ones to Avoid

Two Free Agents Bengals Could Target After Larry Ogunjobi Signed With Steelers

Three NFL Agents Weigh in on Joe Burrow's Future Contract

Joe Burrow Backs Jessie Bates, Wants Star Safety to Get Paid

Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Joe Burrow

Three Free Agents Bengals Should Consider Signing

Former NFL Agent Weighs in on Jessie Bates Future

Here's the Latest on Tee Higgins' Potential Number Change

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor (left) talks with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Add Offensive Assistant to Coaching Staff For 2022 Season

By James Rapien1 hour ago
Alex Cappa
News

Bengals Get Good News About Alex Cappa and Samaje Perine

By James Rapien1 hour ago
Drew plitt
News

Bengals Sign Familiar Face With Joe Burrow Out Due to Appendectomy

By James Rapien1 hour ago
Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Three Things to Look For on Day One of Bengals' Training Camp

By James Rapien4 hours ago
Joe Burrow
News

Podcast: Joe Burrow's Surgery, Color Rush Uniforms and Special Teams Battles

By James Rapien5 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during organized team activities practice, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Football Practice June 14 0052
News

Joe Burrow Undergoing Minor Surgery With Training Camp Set to Start Wednesday

By James Rapien23 hours ago
Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) blocks Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
News

Riley Reiff Finds a New Home for 2022 Season

By Russ HeltmanJul 26, 2022 11:24 AM EDT
May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Unveil White Bengal Uniform Combo

By James RapienJul 26, 2022 10:31 AM EDT