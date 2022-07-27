Skip to main content

Watch: Clips of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Other Bengals From Day One of Training Camp

Cincinnati had their first practice on Wednesday.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals had their first training camp practice on Wednesday afternoon. 

Tee Higgins returned to practice after offseason shoulder surgery. Ja'Marr Chase looked as explosive as ever and Dax Hill ran with the first team defense. Check out highlights and clips from Wednesday's session below.

