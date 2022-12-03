Trenton Irwin: 'Striving For More Opportunities And More Games'

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin has carved out a roster spot on this team with Ja'Marr Chase on the mend. He's quickly becoming a fan favorite after being a beloved locker-room presence since he joined the franchise in 2019.

Irwin was the subject of this week's episode of Behind The Stripes and discussed his mentality.

"Whenever I get those opportunities I got to do what I can with it and be ready for it," Irwin said about his first NFL touchdown. "You take those moments, you take those little victories you know, you celebrate them for a little bit, but then you let them go, and you just go do your same thing again."

Irwin scored the first touchdown of his career in the Bengals' 37-30 win over the Steelers. He now has seven catches for 99 yards and a score this season after getting called on as the third wide receiver with Chase out.

The Pittsburgh outing marked a career-high in catches (three) and yards (42). Receiver depth was a huge question mark for this team with Chase out, and Irwin became the answer.

"You can't really let success change your work," Irwin continued. "Just got goals for so much more. Just striving for more and more opportunities and more games."

It was clear through premiere teammates gushing about Irwin that he's one of those guys tying this squad together so tightly.

Watch the full ode to Irwin below.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Breaking Down Ja'Marr Chase's Injury, Recovery and Probability of Return Against Chiefs

Bengals Players Respond To Justin Reid's Comments

Get Up Panel Agrees Bengals Are Biggest Threats To Chiefs In AFC

Ja'Marr Chase On His Return: 'I Don't Think I Can Be Stopped'

Watch: Ted Karras Gives Weather Forecast Ahead Of Bengals-Chiefs Matchup

Watch: Tee Higgins Mic'd Up For Bengals' Win Over Titans

Bengals Film Breakdown: Tee Higgins Showed He's A Star During Four Game Stretch Without Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Player Power Rankings Week 13: Two New Faces Make List Following Win over Titans

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Beat Titans in Physical, Playoff Style Rumble in Nashville

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over Tennessee Titans

Ravens Lose To Jaguars, Boost Bengals AFC North Chances

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins Lead Bengals Past Titans 20-16

Watch: Bengals Celebrate in Locker Room Following Win Over Titans

Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tee Higgins For Go-Ahead Touchdown, Bengals Lead Titans 20-13

No One Should Blame Bengals For Playing It Safe With Ja'Marr Chase

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Works Out Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Titans

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok