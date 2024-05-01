Cincinnati Bengals Sticking With Primary Logo on New Turf Field After Mulling Change
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will continue to have their primary logo at midfield after mulling their options this offseason, the team announced on Wednesday.
The Bengals mulled a change at midfield, including designs with the leaping tiger, the helmet and the tiger head. Ultimately, they decided to keep the primary logo.
"We want our field to be immediately recognizable and our primary logo accomplishes that in a clean, crisp way," Bengals director of strategy and engagement Elizabeth Blackburn said in a statement. "The 50-yard line is the natural spot for a team's primary logo and we feel lucky to have a mark that presents well on TV from a distance."
Cincinnati is getting a new turf field installed. This offseason would've been the time to make a change. Instead, they tweaked the end zone stripes and kept the "B" logo.
Check out the mock up of the field below. For the entire announcement and an update on renovations, go here.
