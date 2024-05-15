Look: Strength of Schedule Revealed for All 32 NFL Teams, Including Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to rebound in 2024 after finishing 9-8 and missing the playoffs last season. With the NFL schedule set to come out on Wednesday night, it's worth looking at the strength of schedule for all 32 teams.
The Bengals are in the middle of the pack, as their opponent win percentage from last season was .502. That's tied with multiple teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs.
If we dive deeper into the numbers, like Warren Sharp did for Sharp Football Analysis, the Bengals have one of the NFL's most favorable schedules this season. It's the sixth-easiest according to his analysis.
The Ravens, Browns and Steelers are 29th, 30th and 32nd, respectively. That means the Bengals have (by far) the easiest schedule in the AFC North. Check out the NFL graphic below. If you want to read Sharp's in-depth analysis, go here.
