Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Post Tribute Video Honoring Tyler Boyd
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd officially signed his one-year contract with the Titans on Monday.
Boyd spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career in Cincinnati after the Bengals took him with the 53rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Boyd ranks seventh all-time in team history with 6,000 receiving yards and had 513 (Cincinnati's area code) career receptions.
The Bengals shared a farewell video honoring Boyd after he officially signed with the Titans on Monday.
Cincinnati heads to Nashville to play Tennessee this season, which means the Bengals will face Boyd for the first time. He responded to the video on Instagram:
"Thank you Cincinnati for the amazing run," Boyd wrote. "I'll forever love the city and fans #whodey."
Watch the tribute video below:
