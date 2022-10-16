Skip to main content

Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Saints

Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 3-3 on the season.

NEW ORLEANS — Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams are both active for Sunday's game against the Saints. 

Higgins is dealing with a sprained left ankle. Williams suffered a dislocated knee cap last week. 

Both guys are active and should play on Sunday. 

Cam Taylor-Britt, Trayveon Williams, D'Ante Smith and Jackson Carman are inactive for the matchup. 

