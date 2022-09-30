Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis Enshrined in Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor

Two legends were commemorated into Bengals History Thursday night.

The team held their Ring of Honor induction ceremony during halftime of the Bengals and Dolphins game. Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis were this year's inductees.

Anderson and Curtis joined Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz, Ken Anderson, and Ken Riley in Bengals royalty as the best to ever wear stripes or represent the team.

Their names and numbers were unveiled on the East facade of Paycor Stadium and given their custom-fit and designed Ring of Honor jackets.

Anderson is one of the most underrated offensive tackles of all-time. He was a four-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler. Hall of Famer Michael Strahan called Anderson the “best right tackle" of his generation.

He was drafted by the Bengals in the first round of the 1996 draft. He went on to play 181 games for Cincinnati, 8th most in franchise history.

Anderson anchored the Bengals offensive line for twelve years (1996-2007). He played 15 games against Hall of Fame pass rushers and only allowed one sack. Bruce Smith beat him for a sack. He's the NFL’s all-time leader in sacks with 200.

The former right tackle helped pave the way for Corey Dillon to record six consecutive 1,000+ yard seasons. Rudi Johnson posted three consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns.

Curtis is the Godfather of the line of great receivers in the franchise's history.

He played for the Bengals from 1973 to 1984. The four-time Pro Bowler holds the team record for average yards per reception (17.07), third in both career receiving yards (7,101) and 100-yard games (20), and fourth in receiving touchdowns (53).

The former receiver had the total package in terms of size, speed, and hands. Due to his speed and playmaking abilities, opposing defenses would push Curtis out of bounds, bump, and hold him in an attempt to slow him down. At the time in 1973, defenders could make contact and hit anywhere on the field.

After repeated offenses, Paul Brown convinced other NFL owners to change the current regulation. "The Isaac Curtis Rule" was born; a defender is allowed to block a receiver within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage. After the initial 5 yards, any contact will be considered holding. The holding penalty results in a 5-yard penalty and an automatic first down.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: Terron Armstead vs Trey Hendrickson is Matchup to Watch

Joe Burrow Welcomed Donovan Mitchell to Ohio After Offseason Trade

Joe Burrow Downplays White Helmets Ahead of Thursday Night Football

Tyreek Hill Calls Out Eli Apple Ahead of Thursday Night Game With Bengals

Bengals Favored in Thursday Night Matchup With Dolphins

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 27-12 Win Over Jets

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jets 27-12, Get First Win of Season

Joe Burrow says "Relax" Following Bengals' 0-2 Start

Film Room: How Joe Burrow and Bengals Can Beat Tampa 2 Defense

Bengals Fall in Week 3 Power Rankings After Loss to Cowboys

Bengals Offensive Line Hoping to Make Joe Burrow More Comfortable

Will Bengals Be the Exception After Starting the Season 0-2?

Four Takeaways Following the Bengals' Loss to the Cowboys

Ja'Marr Chase Calls For Changes After 20-17 Loss in Dallas

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cowboys

Bengals' Rally Falls Short in 20-17 Loss to Cowboys

Ja'Marr Chase Comments on Flipping Double Bird at Minkah Fitzpatrick

Film Breakdown: Analyzing DJ Reader's Stellar Performance Against Steelers

Bengals in Top 10 of Power Rankings After Loss to Steelers

Zac Taylor Admits He Should've Challenged Ja'Marr Chase's Goal-Line Catch

Five Takeaways From Bengals' Loss to Steelers

Joe Burrow and Bengals Not Panicking Despite Frustrating Loss

Snap Count Breakdown: Thoughts on Dax Hill, Ja'Marr Chase and Others

Walkoff Thoughts: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Struggle in Opener Vs Steelers

Dak Prescott Injures Hand, Won't Play Against Bengals in Week 2

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Overtime Loss to Steelers

Bengals Drop Season Opener to Steelers

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok