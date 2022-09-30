Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Primetime Win Over the Dolphins

The Bengals' star told everyone to relax last week. Cincinnati was 0-2 and reeling after an ugly loss in Dallas. Well, everyone outside of Paycor Stadium was reeling.

Burrow and the Bengals didn't flinch and now they're right back in it. Cincinnati knew they had to beat the Jets and Dolphins in a five day span to get back on track.

"That was one of the first things we said in the locker room [after the loss to Dallas]. We had two games in 10 days to get that ugly taste out of our mouth," Burrow said. "Then we have a long weekend to enjoy, get our bodies right, eat good food, watch some football, enjoy the weekend and come at it.”

Burrow was all smiles after the game. The start of the season was disappointing, but the Bengals enter October with a .500 record and there's reason to believe they're turning a corner.