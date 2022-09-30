Skip to main content

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Primetime Win Over the Dolphins

Cincinnati is 2-2 following their win over Miami.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15 to improve to 2-2 on the season. 

After an 0-2 start to the year, the defending AFC Champions won two games in five days, knocking off 3-0 Miami.

Here are three thoughts on Cincinnati's primetime win. 

Joe Burrow Leads the Way

Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after their victory over the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals' star told everyone to relax last week. Cincinnati was 0-2 and reeling after an ugly loss in Dallas. Well, everyone outside of Paycor Stadium was reeling. 

Burrow and the Bengals didn't flinch and now they're right back in it. Cincinnati knew they had to beat the Jets and Dolphins in a five day span to get back on track. 

"That was one of the first things we said in the locker room [after the loss to Dallas]. We had two games in 10 days to get that ugly taste out of our mouth," Burrow said. "Then we have a long weekend to enjoy, get our bodies right, eat good food, watch some football, enjoy the weekend and come at it.”

Burrow was all smiles after the game. The start of the season was disappointing, but the Bengals enter October with a .500 record and there's reason to believe they're turning a corner. 

Stout Defense

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) intercepts a pass late in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins at PayCor Stadium in downtown on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Bengals improved to 2-2 with a 27-15 win over the Dolphins. Miami Dolphins At Cincinnati Bengals Week 4

Vonn Bell led the way, but the Bengals' defense was outstanding. The veteran safety had two interceptions, including a beautiful play deep downfield against Tyreek Hill. 

Cincinnati didn't have DJ Reader, but they held an explosive Dolphins offense to just one touchdown. Miami was 2-of-10 on third downs. 

"I’d put our defense up against anybody’s," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the game. "Vonn made those great plays that turned the game for us, and Jessie (Bates) made some big tackles. You look at a lot of guys—last week when we played the Jets—[it was] Chido. I didn’t give him a game ball after the game because I give them to guys with turnovers. He just didn’t give up a completion, so at what point is a guy going to get a game ball when you just keep throwing at him and it’s incomplete? So, we’ve got so many guys who maybe don’t get the stat production, but their role is so critical to the success of others. They allow everybody else to get the credit, and it’s just such a great unit as a whole."

Offense Does Enough

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a deep pass over Miami Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen (27) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins at PayCor Stadium in downtown on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Bengals improved to 2-2 with a 27-15 win over the Dolphins. Miami Dolphins At Cincinnati Bengals Week 4

The Bengals' offense wasn't great on Thursday night, but they produced explosive plays when they needed them. 

First, Burrow connected with Tee Higgins on a 59-yard touchdown. Then he found Tyler Boyd for 43 yards early in the fourth quarter, followed by a 36-yarder to Chase that ended up being the dagger with less than three minutes in regulation. 

"They started playing more man [coverage]," Burrow said. "They had a good plan, doubling Ja’Marr (Chase) a lot and changing their leverages up. Certain plays weren’t working. They have good coaches. Our guys went and won one-on-ones, and we took our chances down the field."

Cincinnati's offense might not be clicking on all cylinders. They averaged just 2.2 yards-per-carry, but the offensive line protected Burrow—he was only sacked once and the Bengals made big plays when they needed them.  

 For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: Terron Armstead vs Trey Hendrickson is Matchup to Watch

Joe Burrow Welcomed Donovan Mitchell to Ohio After Offseason Trade

Joe Burrow Downplays White Helmets Ahead of Thursday Night Football

Tyreek Hill Calls Out Eli Apple Ahead of Thursday Night Game With Bengals

Bengals Favored in Thursday Night Matchup With Dolphins

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 27-12 Win Over Jets

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jets 27-12, Get First Win of Season

Joe Burrow says "Relax" Following Bengals' 0-2 Start

Film Room: How Joe Burrow and Bengals Can Beat Tampa 2 Defense

Bengals Fall in Week 3 Power Rankings After Loss to Cowboys

Bengals Offensive Line Hoping to Make Joe Burrow More Comfortable

Will Bengals Be the Exception After Starting the Season 0-2?

Four Takeaways Following the Bengals' Loss to the Cowboys

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ja'Marr Chase Calls For Changes After 20-17 Loss in Dallas

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cowboys

Bengals' Rally Falls Short in 20-17 Loss to Cowboys

Ja'Marr Chase Comments on Flipping Double Bird at Minkah Fitzpatrick

Film Breakdown: Analyzing DJ Reader's Stellar Performance Against Steelers

Bengals in Top 10 of Power Rankings After Loss to Steelers

Zac Taylor Admits He Should've Challenged Ja'Marr Chase's Goal-Line Catch

Five Takeaways From Bengals' Loss to Steelers

Joe Burrow and Bengals Not Panicking Despite Frustrating Loss

Snap Count Breakdown: Thoughts on Dax Hill, Ja'Marr Chase and Others

Walkoff Thoughts: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Struggle in Opener Vs Steelers

Dak Prescott Injures Hand, Won't Play Against Bengals in Week 2

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Overtime Loss to Steelers

Bengals Drop Season Opener to Steelers

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws on the run to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 27-15 to improve to 2-2 on the season. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football

By Blake Jewell
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles out of the pocket in the second quarter the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Postgame Observations: Vonn Bell, Joe Burrow and the Bengals Beat the Dolphins 27-15

By James Rapien
Oct 22, 2006; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle (71) Willie Anderson celebrates a victory over the Carolina Panthers at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals beat the Panthers 17-14. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © copyright Matthew Emmons
News

Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis Enshrined in Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor

By Nicole Zembrodt
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Halftime Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Start Fast, Lead Miami Dolphins 14-12

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw against the New York Jets in the first half of an NFL game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Nfl Jets Vs Cincinnati Bengals Bengals At Jets
Gameday

Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tee Higgins for 59-Yard Touchdown Against Dolphins

By James Rapien
IMG_4965
Gameday

Tua Tagovailoa Leaves Field on Stretcher After Getting Sacked By Josh Tupou

By James Rapien
Paycor
Gameday

Watch: Bengals Pregame Fireworks and Hype Video in Front of Packed Paycor Stadium

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) smiles during Cincinnati Bengals preseason training camp at the Paul Brown Stadium training facility in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 162
Gameday

Watch: Vonn Bell Intercepts Tua Tagovailoa Pass Intended for Tyreek Hill

By James Rapien