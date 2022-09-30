Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Primetime Win Over the Dolphins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15 to improve to 2-2 on the season.
After an 0-2 start to the year, the defending AFC Champions won two games in five days, knocking off 3-0 Miami.
Here are three thoughts on Cincinnati's primetime win.
Joe Burrow Leads the Way
The Bengals' star told everyone to relax last week. Cincinnati was 0-2 and reeling after an ugly loss in Dallas. Well, everyone outside of Paycor Stadium was reeling.
Burrow and the Bengals didn't flinch and now they're right back in it. Cincinnati knew they had to beat the Jets and Dolphins in a five day span to get back on track.
"That was one of the first things we said in the locker room [after the loss to Dallas]. We had two games in 10 days to get that ugly taste out of our mouth," Burrow said. "Then we have a long weekend to enjoy, get our bodies right, eat good food, watch some football, enjoy the weekend and come at it.”
Burrow was all smiles after the game. The start of the season was disappointing, but the Bengals enter October with a .500 record and there's reason to believe they're turning a corner.
Stout Defense
Vonn Bell led the way, but the Bengals' defense was outstanding. The veteran safety had two interceptions, including a beautiful play deep downfield against Tyreek Hill.
Cincinnati didn't have DJ Reader, but they held an explosive Dolphins offense to just one touchdown. Miami was 2-of-10 on third downs.
"I’d put our defense up against anybody’s," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the game. "Vonn made those great plays that turned the game for us, and Jessie (Bates) made some big tackles. You look at a lot of guys—last week when we played the Jets—[it was] Chido. I didn’t give him a game ball after the game because I give them to guys with turnovers. He just didn’t give up a completion, so at what point is a guy going to get a game ball when you just keep throwing at him and it’s incomplete? So, we’ve got so many guys who maybe don’t get the stat production, but their role is so critical to the success of others. They allow everybody else to get the credit, and it’s just such a great unit as a whole."
Offense Does Enough
The Bengals' offense wasn't great on Thursday night, but they produced explosive plays when they needed them.
First, Burrow connected with Tee Higgins on a 59-yard touchdown. Then he found Tyler Boyd for 43 yards early in the fourth quarter, followed by a 36-yarder to Chase that ended up being the dagger with less than three minutes in regulation.
"They started playing more man [coverage]," Burrow said. "They had a good plan, doubling Ja’Marr (Chase) a lot and changing their leverages up. Certain plays weren’t working. They have good coaches. Our guys went and won one-on-ones, and we took our chances down the field."
Cincinnati's offense might not be clicking on all cylinders. They averaged just 2.2 yards-per-carry, but the offensive line protected Burrow—he was only sacked once and the Bengals made big plays when they needed them.
