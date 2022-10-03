CINCINNATI — Joe Mixon and the Bengals' rushing attack has struggled this season.

Despite having a revamped offensive line, Mixon is only averaging 2.7 yards-per-carry and has one touchdown in four games.

The Pro Bowler met with the offensive line last Wednesday in hopes of righting the ship.

"I called for a meeting with them to just see what they're thinking on certain runs or what they think I should do on certain runs," Mixon said. "Just building that chemistry and having them see what I'm seeing on certain blocks or if they could just torque a guy a different way or if they can just cut somebody off backside or if I could just hit this [hole] a little faster or hit backside. It's just little things that we've seen over the course of time. Like I said, I'm very optimistic. I haven't lost confidence in the run game and what I'm capable of and what I know they're capable of."

Mixon met with the entire offensive line room. It wasn't just the starters.

"Me and the linemen and (Frank) Pollack and my running back coach Justin (Hill), we're all on the same page," Mixon said. "We're gonna keep taking the same approach and the run game gonna hit. I look forward to it when it hit, for sure."

The 26-year-old ran for a career-high 1,205 yards, averaging 4.1 yards-per-carry last season. He also scored 13 touchdowns on the ground. He thinks the Bengals' rushing attack is close to breaking out after a slow start.

"It's frustrating because obviously you want the stats and things like that," Mixon said. "I'm definitely encouraged because if you watch the film, we just literally one piece away or one block away—whether it's front side, back side or me seeing something and actually hitting it faster."

