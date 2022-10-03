Skip to main content

Joe Mixon 'Hasn't Lost Confidence' in Run Game, Met With Bengals' Offensive Line to Build Chemistry

The Bengals' rushing attack has struggled this season.

CINCINNATI — Joe Mixon and the Bengals' rushing attack has struggled this season. 

Despite having a revamped offensive line, Mixon is only averaging 2.7 yards-per-carry and has one touchdown in four games. 

The Pro Bowler met with the offensive line last Wednesday in hopes of righting the ship. 

"I called for a meeting with them to just see what they're thinking on certain runs or what they think I should do on certain runs," Mixon said. "Just building that chemistry and having them see what I'm seeing on certain blocks or if they could just torque a guy a different way or if they can just cut somebody off backside or if I could just hit this [hole] a little faster or hit backside. It's just little things that we've seen over the course of time. Like I said, I'm very optimistic. I haven't lost confidence in the run game and what I'm capable of and what I know they're capable of."

Mixon met with the entire offensive line room. It wasn't just the starters. 

"Me and the linemen and (Frank) Pollack and my running back coach Justin (Hill), we're all on the same page," Mixon said. "We're gonna keep taking the same approach and the run game gonna hit. I look forward to it when it hit, for sure."

The 26-year-old ran for a career-high 1,205 yards, averaging 4.1 yards-per-carry last season. He also scored 13 touchdowns on the ground. He thinks the Bengals' rushing attack is close to breaking out after a slow start. 

"It's frustrating because obviously you want the stats and things like that," Mixon said. "I'm definitely encouraged because if you watch the film, we just literally one piece away or one block away—whether it's front side, back side or me seeing something and actually hitting it faster." 

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Underdogs For First Time in 2022 Season in Week 5 Against Ravens

Bengals Tied for First Place in AFC North Going Into Week 5

Bengals Place Tight End Drew Sample on Injured Reserve

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Dolphins

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Primetime Win Over Dolphins

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Dolphins 27-15 to improve to 2-2

Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis Enshrined in Bengals' Ring of Honor

Film Breakdown: Terron Armstead vs Trey Hendrickson is Matchup to Watch

Joe Burrow Welcomed Donovan Mitchell to Ohio After Offseason Trade

Joe Burrow Downplays White Helmets Ahead of Thursday Night Football

Tyreek Hill Calls Out Eli Apple Ahead of Thursday Night Game With Bengals

Bengals Favored in Thursday Night Matchup With Dolphins

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 27-12 Win Over Jets

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jets 27-12, Get First Win of Season

Joe Burrow says "Relax" Following Bengals' 0-2 Start

Film Room: How Joe Burrow and Bengals Can Beat Tampa 2 Defense

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Chad Johnson, Ja'Marr Chase
News

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase and Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Breakdown Film Together

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample (89) looks down to complete a catch during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Friday, July 29, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp July 29 0009
News

Bengals Place Tight End Drew Sample on Injured Reserve

By James Rapien
Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw as Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) rushes during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cincinnati Bengals Open As Road Underdogs in Week 5 Matchup Against Baltimore Ravens

By James Rapien
burrow cudi
News

Kid Cudi's New Album Features Song Dedicated to Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow

By James Rapien
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs with the ball against Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Podcast: The Good, Bad And Ugly From the Bengals' Win Over the Dolphins

By James Rapien
Sep 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84) is called for a personal foul against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Two Jets Players Fined For Separate Plays During Week 3 Loss to Bengals

By James Rapien
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Bengals Move Into Tie for First Place in AFC North After Division Rivals Falter in Week 4

By James Rapien
USATSI_19115591_168390307_lowres
News

NFLPA Terminates Contract With Neurotrauma Consultant Ivolved in Tua Tagovailoa's Week 3 Concussion Check

By James Rapien