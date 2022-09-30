Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football

The Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15 on Thursday night in front of a record-setting crowd at Paycor Stadium. Here are our winners and losers:

Winners

Vonn Bell

The Bengals safety had a huge game that led to the win. Bell had two interceptions, including one that led to the Bengals touchdown that sealed the victory. Bell, who is in the last year of his contract, is proving to be one of the more underrated defenders in the NFL. The Bengals should do everything they can to keep him on the roster, especially if they can’t get anything done with Jessie Bates.

Tee Higgins

Higgins was a massive bright spot on offense, finishing with seven receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. With Ja'Marr Chase getting most of the attention from opposing defenses, Higgins has been showing just how good he is the past couple of weeks. If teams keep doubling Chase, Higgins should continue to put up big numbers.

Mike Hilton

The defense as a whole had a good performance and Hilton is another player stood out. He had a few important tackles including a nice open field tackle on Mike Gesicki that saved a first down in the second half.

Losers

Joe Mixon

Mixon struggled to get going on the ground for the second-straight week. He has been a solid option in the passing game, but the Bengals running game has been almost non-existent to this point. Even though Perine had more yards last week, it’s still hard to tell if the issue lies with Mixon or the Bengals ability to run the ball as whole. Either way, the team could use Mixon making people miss like he did in past years.

Bengals' Offense

Even with a win, it's fair to be concerned about the Bengals' offense. The offensive line had a good performance, but they haven’t been able to put up the numbers that they everyone expected coming into this season. It seems a lot of the issues come from their run game, which is effecting how teams use their coverage against the Bengals. With a primetime game against the Ravens coming up, it’s crucial that this team figures out their offensive struggles.

