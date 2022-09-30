CINCINNATI — Vonn Bell interception Teddy Bridgewater in the red zone with 3:05 remaining and Joe Burrow found Hayden Hurst with 1:52 left to help the Bengals beat the previously undefeated Dolphins 27-15 on Thursday night.

It wasn't pretty, but Cincinnati's defense led the way and Burrow found Hurst for the exclamation point in front of a record-setting crowd at Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals improve to 2-2 on the year. They've won two-straight games. The Dolphins fall to 3-1.

Here are some of our postgame observations:

Money Mac

Cincinnati's offense might've struggled on Thursday night, but Evan McPherson was money.

The second-year kicker made both of his field goal attempts, including a 57-yarder that gave the Bengals a 20-15 fourth quarter lead.

Burrow Does Enough

Burrow wasn't great on Thursday and neither was the offense, but the star quarterback did enough to lead his team to a win.

He completed 20-of-31 for 287 yards and two touchdowns.

Burrow found Tee Higgins for a 59-yard score late in the first half. That, along with a fast start on their first drive made all the difference on Thursday night.

Record Crowd

There were 67,260 fans in the stands at Paycor Stadium. It's the largest crowd in team history. The previous record was set in January (66,277) when the Bengals beat the Raiders in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Bend, Don't Break

The Bengals' defense bent plenty on Thursday, but they held an explosive Miami offense to just one touchdown.

Bell had two interceptions—one in each half—and they carried the team when the offense was struggling in the third quarter.

Fast Start

For a second-straight week, the Bengals scored a touchdown on their opening possession. Burrow led Cincinnati on a 9-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Joe Mixon 5-yard touchdown.

Scary Moment

Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the field on a stretcher in the second quarter after suffering a head and neck injury.

He was transported to a local hospital and reportedly has movement in his extremities.

Teddy Bridgewater replaced Tagovailoa at quarterback.

Up Next

The Bengals hit the road to play the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8:20 pm ET.

-----

