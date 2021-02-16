PFF Has Bengals Signing Pro Bowl Edge Rusher in Free Agency

The Bengals have to address the trenches this offseason. Not just the offensive line, but the defensive line as well.

Pro Football Focus expects them to re-sign key pieces like William Jackson III and Carl Lawson. They also believe the Bengals will add former Pro Bowler Justin Houston to a defensive line that has struggled to get to opposing quarterbacks in recent years.

Houston, 32, had eight sacks and 25 tackles in 16 games for the Colts last season. He's spent the past two years in Indianapolis.

Houston might not be what he once was, but he's still more than capable of applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

PFF has the Bengals signing the veteran to a two-year, $18 million contract with $10 million guaranteed.

"Houston still flashes his ability, as he can get offensive tackles off-balanced with his length and good technique, but the days of accumulating 50-plus pressures in a season appear to be in the past," PFF notes. "Even in the run game, Houston took a step back in 2020. On the other hand, Houston is just one year removed from an 87.1 overall grade while playing just over 40 plays per game, and he may have something to offer in a rotational role."

Adding a veteran like Houston to a line that already has Lawson, Sam Hubbard and DJ Reader could significantly improve the Bengals' pass rush, especially if they add another piece in the draft.

They're expected to address the edge position in free agency and a veteran like Houston could be on their list of potential targets.

