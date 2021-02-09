Analyst Throws Out Wild Trade Idea Involving Two Elite Quarterbacks

This is one of the craziest trade ideas ever!

It's no secret that Deshaun Watson is unhappy in Houston. He officially requested a trade last month.

Plenty of people have mentioned the Jets, Panthers, even the Colts or 49ers as potential suitors for Watson. Our own James Rapien believes three AFC North teams should try to land the three-time Pro Bowler.

There have been plenty of Watson ideas thrown out in recent weeks.

Bart Scott's trade scenario might've topped them all.

The former Pro Bowler and current ESPN analyst thinks the Kansas City Chiefs should trade Patrick Mahomes for Watson and defensive end J.J. Watt.

Scott threw out the idea during his appearance on ESPN Radio on Tuesday morning. Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin were shocked at the comments.

As good as Watson is and as dominant as Watt has been over the past decade, it's a trade that doesn't make any sense.

The Texans could be moving on from Watt this offseason. There's a scenario where the Chiefs may be able to sign the five-time All-Pro in free agency.

That doesn't even take into account Mahomes' team friendly contract or Watson's injury history.

There aren't many quarterbacks that should get in the way of a potential Watson trade, but Mahomes is one of them.

A loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV doesn't change that.

Hopefully Watson can land in a good situation this offseason so he can compete with Mahomes and the rest of the top quarterbacks in the NFL in 2021.

