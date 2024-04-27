New Bengals Cornerback Josh Newton is Ready to Help Any Way He Can
CINCINNATI — The Bengals took TCU cornerback Josh Newton in the fifth-round (149th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Newton has the ability to play inside and outside. He made it clear that he's willing to do anything defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo wants him to do on defense.
"I'm trying to be a Swiss Army knife," Newton said. "Whatever I fit in and whatever the coach needs."
Newton had 40 pass breakups and seven interceptions in college. His ball skills, tackling and willingness to be physical all appealed to the Bengals.
What does Newton prefer?
"The best is outside [cornerback]," Newton said. "S***, that outside money."
Newton will get a chance to play outside right away. He joins a cornerback room that includes Cam Taylor-Britt, DJ Turner II, Mike Hilton, DJ Ivey and Allan George. Check out some of Newton's highlights here.
