Injury Roundup: The Latest on Jessie Bates, Tee Higgins, Chidobe Awuzie and Riley Reiff

Cincinnati is dealing with plenty of injuries ahead of Thursday night's game.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are banged up going into Thursday night's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jessie Bates (neck) won't play on Thursday due to a neck injury he suffered in Sunday's win over the Steelers. Tee Higgins (shoulder) will miss a second consecutive game.

Look for safeties Brandon Wilson and Sean Davis to play more snaps on defense with Bates out.

Chidobe Awuzie (groin) and Xavier Su'a-Filo (knee) are doubful.

The good news is right tackle Riley Reiff (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough and will play against the Jaguars.

Higgins was dealing with some soreness on Monday following an extensive pregame workout in Pittsburgh. The Bengals will give him another week to get closer to 100%.

Cornerback Trae Waynes (hamstring) was a full participant this week and will make his Bengals debut on Thursday night.

Check out the Bengals' official game status report below.

