Analyst Expects Joe Burrow to Make 'Biggest Leap' in 2021

This is great to see!

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is recovering from reconstruction surgery on his left knee, but expectations are still sky-high for the former No. 1 overall pick.

The 24-year-old flashed his potential in 10 games during his rookie campaign, before tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee against Washington.

He completed 65.3% of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager pegged Burrow as a dark horse candidate to make the biggest leap forward in 2021.

“I don’t want us to forget how good Joe Burrow was when he started off his career in Cincinnati," Schrager said. "He was awesome and I go back to the Thursday night game against the Browns when Joe Burrow went head-to-head with Baker Mayfield and went throw for throw and was getting hit like no tomorrow behind a shaky offensive line... I think Burrow has it all upstairs and he has a gift that can only be blossoming even more.”

Burrow's rehab appears to be going well. He hopes to be back on the field for the start of the 2021 season.

-----

You May Also Like:

National Analyst on Bengals: 'They Don't Care About Championships"

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

Here are the Bengals' Best Free Agent Signings in Team History!

Team Offered J.J. Watt $15-16 Million Per Season

Top Skill Players Ahead of Penei Sewell in Latest Rankings

Joe Burrow Shows Off Leg Strength in Workout

Designer Creates Unique Bengals Uniform Concept

How Much Will it Cost to Tag an NFL Player This Offseason?

This is a Good Feature on LSU Star Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Prepared to Place the Franchise Tag on Carl Lawson

Joe Burrow Takes Note of Praise for Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert

Bengals Could Benefit From Interest in Alabama QB Mac Jones

Billy Price Offers Up Some Big Time Praise For Joe Burrow

Joe Mixon Has Lofty Goals for the 2021 Season

Bengals Stick to Offense in Latest Mock Draft

Billy Price Knows 2021 is a Make or Break Season For Him

Prospect Breakdown: A Closer Look at Penei Sewell

Bengals OC Brian Callahan Explains What They Want in a Wide Receiver

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals



Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook